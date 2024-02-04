Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update: Size, how to download, and system requirements

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is less than two days away from the live servers and will bring in plenty of content ranging from fresh banners to a new explorable region, Penacony. While the community prepares to welcome the next patch, HoYoverse has dispatched an option to download some of its data ahead of the global launch, which is officially commencing on February 6, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8).

This will allow players to preload patch 2.0 of the Honkai Star Rail at their leisure and quickly access the same when the servers go live. That said, let's look at the download size and system requirements of the next patch. We have also included the steps required to install the update.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update size

The pre-install resource package size of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update titled 'If One Dreams At Midnight' is roughly 16.5 GB on PC. For any Android or iOS device, the download size should be around 12.5 GB.

Note that the overall storage space requirement will vary depending on the voice pack you have installed.

How to download Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update

The pre-download option for version 2.0 is currently available for PC and mobile. Here is how you can download the patch on your device:

Steps to download on PC

Launch the game client on PC.

Click on the “Get Pre-Installation” button to open a pop-up window.

Next, hit “Confirm” to begin the download.

Steps to download on mobile

Pre-download pop-up for version 2.0 on mobile devices (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up the game on your Android or iOS device.

A "Resource Pre-Download" button should appear on the bottom right corner of the login screen.

Tap the icon and click on “Confirm” to download.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update system requirements

When it comes to the system requirements of the update, the first thing to consider is the disk space required for unzipping it. The entire game will expand up to 35 GB on PC.

Update 2.0 will expand up to 35 GB on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

With Android and iOS, it should not take as much space upon decompression, but we still recommend freeing a portion of your storage for the final installation.

Here is the minimum hardware requirement for Star Rail on PC:

Processor : Intel® Core™ i5

: Intel® Core™ i5 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or better

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or better OS : Windows 7 64-bit or better

: Windows 7 64-bit or better Direct X: Version 11

Listed below are the minimum requirements for mobile devices:

Andriod : Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better.

: Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better. iPhone : iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better.

: iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better. iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (at least iOS 12).

For those out of the loop, the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update marks Black Swan’s debut as a 5-star character, along with Imbibitor Lunae’s rerun. The second half banner will feature Sparkle and Jing Yuan.