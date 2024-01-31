The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2024, along with brand-new content, events, and explorable areas. Black Swan, the brand-new 5-star Path of Nihility character, will also debut along with the launch of the upcoming version. Players wondering how to prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update are in the right spot.

This article discusses how to prepare for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update and goes over what materials you need to stock up on.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

How to prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update

Like every other major update, three new characters, Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha, will be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, accompanied by two rerun characters, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Jing Yuan. As Sparkle and Misha are Penacony-exclusive characters, you cannot pre-farm their ascension materials except for their Advanced Trace level-up materials before the launch of the version 2.0 update.

The following list details all materials required to fully ascend Black Swan, Sparkle, Misha, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, and Jing Yuan.

All materials to fully level up Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Extinguished Core.

Level 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Extinguished Core.

Level 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Glimmering Core, 3x Ascendant Debris.

Level 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Glimmering Core, 7x Ascendant Debris.

Level 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Squirming Core, 20x Ascendant Debris.

Level 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Squirming Core, 35x Ascendant Debris.

The section below lists all materials required to fully level up Black Swan’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

3 million Credits

Fiery Spirit – 18x

Starfire Essence – 69x

Heaven Incinerator – 139x

Extinguished Core – 41x

Glimmering Core – 56x

Squirming Core – 58x

Tracks of Destiny – 8x

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster – 12x

All materials to fully level up Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Sparkle (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Tatters of Thought.

Level 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Tatters of Thought.

Level 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Fragments of Impression, 3x Dream Flamer.

Level 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Fragments of Impression, 7x Dream Flamer.

Level 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Shards of Desires, 20x Dream Flamer.

Level 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Shards of Desires, 35x Dream Flamer.

The list below contains all the materials to fully level up Sparkle’s Traces:

Three million Credits

Tatters of Thought – 41x

Fragments of Impression – 56x

Shards of Desires – 58x

Firmament Note – 18x

Celestial Section – 69x

Heavenly Melody – 139x

Tracks of Destiny – 8x

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster – 12x

All materials to fully level up Misha in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Misha (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 3,200 Credits, 4x Dream Collection Component.

Level 30+: 6,400 Credits, 8x Dream Collection Component.

Level 40+: 12,800 Credits, 5x Dream Flow Valve, 2x Dream Fridge.

Level 50+: 32,000 Credits, 8x Dream Flow Valve, 5x Dream Fridge.

Level 60+: 64,000 Credits, 5x Dram Making Engine, 15x Dream Fridge.

Level 70+: 128,000 Credits, 7x Dram Making Engine, 28x Dream Fridge.

All materials to fully level up Misha’s Traces are listed in the section below:

2.4 million Credits

Dream Collection Component – 28x

Dream Flow Valve – 42x

Dream Making Engine – 42x

Borisin Teeth – 12x

Lupitoxin Sawteeth – 54x

Moon Madness Fang – 105x

Tracks of Destiny – 5x

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster – 12x

All materials to fully ascend Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Immortal Scionette.

Level 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Immortal Scionette.

Level 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Aeroblossom, 3x Suppressing Edict.

Level 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Aeroblossom, 7x Suppressing Edict.

Level 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Lumintwig, 20x Suppressing Edict.

Level 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Lumintwig, 35x Suppressing Edict.

Below is a list containing all materials required to fully level up Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Traces:

Three million Credits

Shattered Blade – 18x

Lifeless Blade – 69x

Worldbreaker Blade – 139x

Immortal Scionette – 41x

Immortal Aeroblossom – 56x

Immortal Lumintwig – 58x

Tracks of Destiny – 8x

Regret of infinite Ochema – 12x

All materials to fully ascend Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Immortal Scionette.

Level 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Immortal Scionette.

Level 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Aeroblossom, 3x Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff.

Level 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Aeroblossom, 7x Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff.

Level 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Lumintwig, 20x Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff.

Level 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Lumintwig, 35x Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff.

A list of all materials to level up Jing Yuan’s Traces can be found in the section below:

Three million Credits

Key of inspiration – 18x

Key of Knowledge – 69x

Key of Wisdom – 139x

Immortal Scionette – 41x

Immortal Aeroblossom – 56x

Immortal Lumintwig – 58x

Tracks of Destiny – 8x

Destroyer’s Final Road – 12x

Aside from pre-farming materials in Honkai Star Rail, you should also save up an adequate amount of Stellar Jades to summon your desired characters during Honkai Star Rail 2.0. Every player will also obtain 20 free Star Rail Special Passes from the Gift of Odyssey and Gift of Stellarium, which will help you get a step closer to obtaining your preferred characters.

You can also pre-farm the required Planar Ornament and Relic sets for your desired Honkai Star Rail 2.0 characters. The Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic set is excellent for Black Swan as she excels in DoT (Damage over Time) damage, while the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set is exceptional for Sparkle as her kit revolves around buffing her allies. On the other hand, the Hunter of Glacial Forest Relic set is a great choice for Misha as he deals Ice damage to his adversaries.