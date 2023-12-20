Genshin Impact: Gaming ascension materials and talent book leaks

Gaming has been revealed to be the second-newest character in Genshin Impact 4.4. He will be featured as a rate-up unit alongside Xianyun in the Lantern Rite Festival patch. Hence, with the confirmation of these characters' release window, players can pre-farm anything related to their ascension, starting from talent books to materials in the open world.

This article lists all the items needed to ascend Gaming to 90. Players looking to obtain the character will be happy to know that the resources mentioned can be farmed in the current version of the game. This will further allow players to fully ascend him on Day 1.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Honey, Meow, and FouL leaks. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All ascension materials and talent book leaks for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming has been revealed to be a Pyro character in Genshin Impact, with more leaks hinting at the involvement of Claymore in his kit. While leaked footage on his gameplay will be revealed later, a post on the required ascension materials for the character was made by renowned leakers not so long ago.

Here is a full list of every material required to fully ascend Gaming, including talent books, Trounce Domain materials, and more:

7,049,900x Mora

46x Emperor's Resolution

168x Starconch

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

418x Hero's Wit

2x Wanderer's Advice

129x Slime Concentrate

96x Slime Secretions

26x Slime Condensate

18x Lightless Mass

114x Philosophies of Prosperity

63x Guide to Prosperity

9x Teachings of Prosperity

3x Crown of Insight

The following list should provide a clearer idea of the sources for each material mentioned above:

Mora: From anywhere in the world. Yellow Ley Lines in the open world drop increased amounts of Mora in exchange for Resin.

From anywhere in the world. Yellow Ley Lines in the open world drop increased amounts of Mora in exchange for Resin. Emperor's Resolution: From the Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss in Fontaine.

From the Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss in Fontaine. Starconch: Open world of Liyue and Mondstadt

Open world of Liyue and Mondstadt Hero's Wit and character experience materials: Daily Commissions and Blue Ley Line in the open world

Daily Commissions and Blue Ley Line in the open world Lightless Mass: All Devouring Narwhal boss in Fontaine

All Devouring Narwhal boss in Fontaine Prosperity talent books: Taishan Mansion in Liyue on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Taishan Mansion in Liyue on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Crown of Insight: Flagship events in every update

As mentioned, all Genshin Impact materials are available for farming in the current version of the game.