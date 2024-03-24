Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Server maintenance schedule and update countdown

The much-awaited Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is coming soon, and there will be a scheduled maintenance pause in between. To make room for new content, HoYoverse will shut down the servers five hours before the patch's deployment on March 27, 2024, at 6.00 (UTC+8). Fortunately, Trailblazers will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation.

Before the release of big updates, the officials usually announce maintenance breaks because it takes time to address bugs and other problems. This guarantees that the update's gameplay runs smoothly. Considering that, let us analyze the v2.1 update's maintenance plan.

When does Honkai Star Rail 2.1 maintenance end?

As per HoYoverse's announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 maintenance will start on March 27, 2024, at 6.00 (UTC+8) and will take roughly five hours to complete. Players should finish all their daily tasks and stop farming before the maintenance starts.

After the maintenance, the big update will revamp the Penacony Region and add a new set of characters and Light Cone banners.

Fans from different regions will likely feel confused about the update's local airtime because version 2.1's maintenance will conclude simultaneously on all servers. For this reason, we have included a countdown timer to monitor its worldwide launch actively.

It is important to note that no delays or rescheduling have been considered for the countdown. As with any update, this upcoming one can face unexpected delays.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 server downtime compensation

Trailblazers who experienced any inconvenience due to Honkai Star Rail 2.1 maintenance will get 300 Stellar Jades as payment. If the outage lasts longer than five hours, officials will also send out more goodies. Additionally, after the devs fix the patch's issues, gamers will get 300 more Jades. By selecting the mail button in the Pause Menu, players can directly claim all of the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

Once the update is released, players have approximately 30 days to redeem the freebies before they run out. The 600 Stellar Jade can be used to call forth upcoming new characters or Light Cones, or they can be saved for future activities.

