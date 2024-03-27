Honkai Star Rail Gallagher build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

In Honkai Star Rail, Gallagher is an upcoming 4-star character. He's the third 4-star character with the strength of the element Fire who is traveling down the Path of Abundance in this space odyssey. The community is excited about his release since HoYoverse revealed him during their drip marketing campaign for the next Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

In this build guide, we will discuss his best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments for Star Rail 2.1.

How do Gallagher's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

In Honkai Star Rail, Gallagher is a Path of Abundance character who specializes in using his powers to heal teammates. His kit is described below:

Basic ATK: Initiates an attack against a foe that deals fire damage.

Initiates an attack against a foe that deals fire damage. Enhanced Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack that reduces the opponent's ATK for a few turns while doing fire damage.

Unleashes an attack that reduces the opponent's ATK for a few turns while doing fire damage. Skill: Heals a percentage of an ally's HP that increases in proportion to his ATK stat.

Heals a percentage of an ally's HP that increases in proportion to his ATK stat. Ultimate: Activates in three stages: does fire damage, boosts his own Basic ATK, and debuffs an opponent. When applied to the targeted enemy, the debuff increases the ally's Weakness Break damage.

During his ultimate debuff, one of his abilities will heal the active party member whose ATK stat scales with Gallagher's. If he launches an attack, his Basic ATK will immediately increase, and his teammates will be healed. He also has another ability that will increase his healing effectiveness on allies who have low health.

Trace priorities should be

Ultimate>Skill>Talent>Basic attack.

Best Light Cone for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

For this 4-star character, the best Light Cones are the ones that boost his healing potential and his Outgoing Healing.

Best 5-star Light Cone for Gallagher

Night of Fright is the best Light Cone option for Gallagher (Image via HoYoverse)

Night of Fright

In Honkai Star Rail, Night of Fright is a great Light Cone for him. When he uses his Ultimate, it enables him to heal even more and grants him Energy Regeneration for his Ultimate.

It also turns him into a mini-buffer who deals ATK to allies who heal. Due to his ability to heal and fast stack the ATK buff from the Light Cone, together with the improved Basic Attack and Light Cone, this is an easy chore.

Multiplication, a great F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to F2P, the Multiplication Light Cone is excellent at providing a reasonable movement increase, enabling him to perform a lot in a single cycle.

Finally, the "What Is Real" Light Cone, available through gacha pulls, offers a 2% extra HP boost and a moderately enhanced Break Effect.

Best Relics and Planar ornaments for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

Best Relics for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

Thief of Shooting Meteor, a relic set in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The "Thief of Shooting Meteor" Relic set is the best set for him, which has the following benefits:

2-Piece Bonus: The break Effect is increased by 16%.

The break Effect is increased by 16%. 4-Piece Bonus: 16% more Break Effect is gained by the wearer. Regenerates three energies after dealing Weakness Break damage to an opponent.

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch, situated in the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, is the source of farming this set. Gallagher can get up to 32% Break Effect with this Relics build, making it a good choice. Since his healing scales off of the Break Effect, this will help him more than the 2-piece effect of Passerby of Wandering Cloud. Thus, he gains an additional 16% in Outgoing Healing.

Best Planar ornaments for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

The best Ornament set is Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Ornament set for him is Talia: Kingdom of Banditry.

2-Piece Bonus: Boosts the wearer's Break Effect by 16%. The wearer's Break Effect increases by an additional 20% when their SPD hits 145 or above.

This Planar Ornament is a solid Relics build for him because of its extra 36% Break Effect, which results in an 18% increase in Outgoing healing. His Outgoing Healing can be enhanced by up to 34% when combined with the Thief of Shooting Meteor Relics combination.

