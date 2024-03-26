When does Honkai Star Rail maintenance start and end for 2.1 update?

HoYoverse has officially scheduled the latest Honkai Star Rail maintenance preceding the 2.1 update, which is set to commence on March 27, 2024. Five hours before the patch release, the developer will shut down all the servers to prepare for the global launch while fixing any bugs as a prerequisite.

Since players will be disconnected for some time, they will likely wonder when exactly the maintenance will begin and end. Besides, Trailblazers will lose some progress during the server downtime, for which they will be compensated with Stellar Jades.

This article outlines the complete maintenance schedule for the upcoming 2.1 update.

When does Honkai Star Rail maintenance start for 2.1 update?

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 maintenance will begin on March 27, 2024, at 6 AM (UTC+8). Since all the servers will shut down simultaneously, Trailblazers are advised to complete their daily tasks beforehand to avoid missing out on progress.

To avoid further confusion, players can refer to the following list, which outlines the maintenance starting time across some of the major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (March 26, 2024, at 3 PM)

(March 26, 2024, at 3 PM) Eastern Daylight Time (March 26, 2024, at 6 PM)

(March 26, 2024, at 6 PM) Central European Time (March 26, 2024, at 11 PM)

(March 26, 2024, at 11 PM) India Standard Time (March 27, 2024, at 3:30 AM)

(March 27, 2024, at 3:30 AM) Japan Standard Time (March 27, 2024, at 7 AM)

(March 27, 2024, at 7 AM) China Standard Time (March 27, 2024, at 6 AM)

Fans can also keep an eye on the countdown below, which tracks the time remaining until the update 2.1 maintenance:

When does the Honkai Star Rail maintenance end for 2.1 update?

As specified, the maintenance break will last for five hours, but there is always a probability of a delay. However, HoYoverse is renowned for sticking to its schedule, so the servers should go live on March 27, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8), marking the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release.

As a compensation reward, the officials will dispatch 600x Stellar Jades across every account via the in-game mailing system. The reward considers the bug fixes and the inconvenience caused by the downtime. Players can expect additional Stellar Jades if the maintenance exceeds the scheduled duration.

For those out of the loop, Acheron is featured as the new 5-star character in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 first phase banner. The second half will see Aventurine’s debut as a playable individual.