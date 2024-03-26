Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release time and server downtime hours

Many players may wonder about the Honkai Star Rail server downtime hours as the game will be brought down for version 2.1 maintenance. Once the maintenance begins on March 27, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8), Trailblazers will be forcefully logged off from the game and must wait until the process ends to dive back in. They will be generously compensated for the server downtime with Stellar Jades.

This article will cover when the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will be released globally.

Honkai Star Rail server downtime hours for the V2.1 update

As mentioned earlier, the Honkai Star Rail servers will be brought down for maintenance. The process will begin on March 27, 2024, at 6 am (UTC+8) and last five hours, after which the servers and the new update will go live. HoYoverse rewards all players with in-game items such as Stellar Jades for the inconvenience.

The following list details the Honkai Star Rail server downtime schedule for all the major regions:

America (March 26, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 PM – 8 PM (UTC-7)

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 PM – 9 PM (UTC-6)

Central Daylight Time: 5 PM – 10 PM (UTC-5)

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM – 11 PM (UTC-4)

Europe (March 26-27, 2024)

Western European Time: 10 PM – 3 AM (UTC±0)

Central European Time: 11 PM – 4 AM (UTC+1)

Eastern European Time: 12 AM – 5 AM (UTC+2)

Asia (March 27, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 AM – 8:30 AM (UTC+5:30)

China Standard Time: 6 AM – 11 AM (UTC+8)

Philippine Standard Time: 6 AM – 11 AM (UTC+8)

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM – 12 PM (UTC+9)

Korea Standard Time: 7 AM – 12 PM (UTC+9)

Once the maintenance ends, the Star Rail servers will go online on March 27, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8), allowing players to log into the title. As mentioned earlier, they will be compensated with 600x Stellar Jades for the inconvenience caused due to the downtime.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banners

Aventurine and Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section details the upcoming banners scheduled for version 2.1:

First phase

Acheron (Lightning, Path of Nihility)

(Lightning, Path of Nihility) Luocha (Imaginary, Path of Abundance)

Second Phase

Aventurine (Imaginary, Path of Preservation)

(Imaginary, Path of Preservation) Jingliu (Ice, Path of Destruction)

The v2.1 will also feature the first-anniversary event of this title. During this period, Trailblazers will obtain freebies such as Stellar Jades and Star Rail Special Passes.

