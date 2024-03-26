Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Acheron release countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced that the server maintenance for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will begin on March 27, 2024, at 6 AM (UTC+8). The new patch will finally release Acheron, one of the most anticipated characters in the game. She is a 5-star unit that uses the Lightning element and follows the Path of Nihility, and her banner will be available during the first phase of version 2.1.

Acheron's Event Warp will be available for 21 days. Travelers eagerly waiting to pull the Galaxy Ranger can find the countdown to her banner and the exact timings of her release in this article.

Countdown to Acheron's banner in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

As mentioned, Acheron will be released in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail, meaning her banner will be available as soon as the version 2.1 update goes live. Since the server maintenance is scheduled to begin on March 27 at 6 AM (UTC+8) and is estimated to take five hours to finish, the new patch will be live at 11 AM (UTC+8).

Below is a countdown that shows the exact time left until Acheron's banner and a list of dates and timings of her release across different time zones:

NA (March 26, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 PM

Central Daylight Time: 10 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 PM

Europe (March 27, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 AM

Central European Time: 4 AM

Eastern European Time: 5 AM

Asia (March 27, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

China Standard Time: 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 12 PM

Korea Standard Time: 12 PM

Acheron is an amazing character, and her banner will end on April 17, 2024, at 11:59 (server time), so players have enough time to pull for her.

All characters and Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Acheron's banners:

Gallagher (Abundance: Fire)

(Abundance: Fire) Pela (Nihility: Ice)

(Nihility: Ice) Dan Heng (The Hunt: Wind)

Gallagher is a new 4-star playable character in Honkai Star Rail 2.1. Trailblazers who are looking for a healer can pull for him.

Below's the list of all the Light Cones featured on the Light Cone banner during the first phase of version 2.1:

Along the Passing Shore (5-star Nihility)

(5-star Nihility) Echoes of the Coffin (5-star Abundance)

(5-star Abundance) Good Night Sleep Well (4-star: Nihility)

(4-star: Nihility) Post-Op conversation (4-star: Abundance)

(4-star: Abundance) Subscribe For More! (4-star: The Hunt)

Along the Passing Shore is Acheron's new 5-star signature Light Cone, which will be featured on the Event Warp in the first phase.

