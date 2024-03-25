Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update: Size, download and pre-installation guide

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is set to commence globally on March 27, 2024, bringing in featured events, new banners, and more. It will also unveil the next chapter of Trailblazer’s Penacony adventure while welcoming the title's first anniversary. With the patch release on the horizon, HoYoverse has rolled out a pre-installation across every launcher.

Downloading the contents ahead of the update will save a lot of time for players, which can be put into farming for Acheron, featured on the first phase banner of version 2.1. Here is a pre-installation guide for the v2.1 update, covering the file size and ways to download it.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update size

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update resource package size is roughly 11 GB on PC. This is just the compressed file, which will expand upon the final installation. According to the officials, the final Compression Requirement is 34GB.

As for Android and iOS users, the download size should be around 12 GB. It does not account for the voice pack installed on the client, which will certainly affect the storage space required for pre-installation.

Trailblazers are advised to keep plenty of storage space available to avoid hiccups during the final compression.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update download and pre-installation guide

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update download and pre-installation process is simple on PC and mobile devices. Here are the steps required to pre-load the patch files for both platforms:

Steps to download on PC

Launch the game client on PC. A pre-installation icon will appear beside the Play button following a launcher update.

button following a launcher update. Click on Game Pre-Installation . This will open a pop-up window specifying the resource package size and the space required to unzip the file.

. This will open a pop-up window specifying the resource package size and the space required to unzip the file. Hit Confirm to pre-download.

Steps to download on mobile

Launch Star Rail on your respective Android or iOS device.

Head to the login screen to find the Resource Pre-Download option.

option. The button will appear in the bottom-right corner. Tap on it to proceed.

Now, in the pop-up window, hit Confirm to finalize.

For those out of the loop, the update will be preceded by a maintenance break for five hours, during which HoYoverse will shut down all the servers. You can check out our article on the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 maintenance schedule to track the server downtime.