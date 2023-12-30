Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Jade's kit

Numerous Honkai Star Rail leaks about the upcoming changes have appeared online. The community was recently made aware of Jade's kit by Dimbreath, a reliable third-party source. According to the leaks, following the version 2.0 upgrade, Jade will be available to be summoned and is rumored to be a new Support character in this space Odyssey.

For those interested, this article deeply explores these Honkai Star Rail leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

The latest Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal Jade's kit.

Thanks to Dimbreath's Honkai Star Rail leak, Jade's kit was made public on Reddit. The leaked kit is listed in the section that follows:

According to the Honkai Star Rail leaks, Jade might wield the Quantum element.

Skill - They take an ally's HP and provide them with a speed boost. If A2 grants Jade energy, then when the ally attacks, they also attack the attacked opponents once more for more damage. They don't lose HP when used on themselves, and an ally can only receive the buff once.

- They take an ally's HP and provide them with a speed boost. If A2 grants Jade energy, then when the ally attacks, they also attack the attacked opponents once more for more damage. They don't lose HP when used on themselves, and an ally can only receive the buff once. Ultimate - When ultimate is applied, they deal damage to all enemies on the field while buffing the follow-up ATK.

- When ultimate is applied, they deal damage to all enemies on the field while buffing the follow-up ATK. Passive - Keeps track of the number of times adversaries are assaulted. When that number is reached, they use a follow-up attack with a stronger attack and, if A6, receive greater Critical Damage.

- Keeps track of the number of times adversaries are assaulted. When that number is reached, they use a follow-up attack with a stronger attack and, if A6, receive greater Critical Damage. Ascension 4(A4) - Take immediate action. At the start of the round.1

- Take immediate action. At the start of the round.1 Ascension 6 (A6) - Up to a predetermined threshold, their Crit DMG will increase with each enemy that dies.

Note that this information is not the official publication of the Honkai Star Rail update. Readers should note that the material described above came from unaffiliated sources. The skills are essentially changeable.

HoYoverse publishes the role-playing, action-adventure game Honkai Star Rail. Two brand-new characters, Ruan Mei and Xueyi, were included with the release of the version 1.6 update.

Significant changes have also been made to the two end-game activities, Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe, which award players large quantities of Stellar Jades upon successful completion.