Best Ruan Mei teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

After obtaining her from the Limited-time banner, Trailblazers may be looking to build the best Ruan Mei teams before challenging Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. The Memory of Chaos is a difficult end-game activity that this space odyssey offers to obtain rewards such as Stellar Jades and in-game materials.

This article discusses the best Ruan Mei teams to clear the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

What are the best Ruan Mei teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

1) Topaz and Numby + Dr. Ratio + Ruan Mei + Huohuo

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Ruan Mei, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Dr. Ratio (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Ruan Mei (Support)

(Support) Huohuo (Healer/buffer)

In this Ruan Mei team composition, Topaz and Numby are the main DPS as they will deal the most damage. Topaz follows the Path of The Hunt and excels in single-target damage. Dr. Ratio assists Topaz by inflicting additional damage from behind and defeating their opponents.

Ruan Mei boosts Dr. Ratio’s damage with her kit, which allows him to deal greater damage while fighting. Huohuo monitors her party members, providing heals and ATK buffs to ensure they survive and deal more damage.

2) Argenti + Ruan Mei + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Argenti, Ruan Mei, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Silver Wolf (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei team composition features Argenti as the main DPS unit. He is the latest addition to the Path of erudition character roster and specializes in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage. Ruan Mei boosts Argenti’s Weakness Break efficiency, which allows him to break the opponent's shields easily.

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf inflicts DEF, ATK, and SPD-related debuffs on the adversaries, allowing Argenti to flourish. Fu Xuan tanks most of the incoming damage to ensure her allies survive the battle.

3) Seele + Ruan Mei + Pela + Lynx

A team featuring Seele, Ruan Mei, Pela, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Pela (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Lynx (Healer)

This Ruan Mei team composition is a hypercarry team with Seele as the main DPS. She excels in inflicting damage to a single target as she treads on the Path of The Hunt. Ruan Mei gives Seele an All-Type RES PEN and increases her damage, enabling her to destroy opponents in a single turn.

On the other hand, Pela decimates the enemy's DEF, enabling Seele to thrive. Lynx can consistently heal her party members when their HP is low.

For more updates related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.