Honkai Star Rail Gallagher materials pre-firming location leaks

Honkai Star Rail has unveiled several Penacony characters, one of them being Gallagher, a 4-star Abundance unit that can work with the element of Fire. He is one of the few characters who will debut in the version 2.1 update and was featured in the recent drip marketing campaign.
To see Gallagher’s full potential, players must level up the unit to the cap, just like they do with every other character in Honkai Star Rail.
This article lists the pre-farm locations for Gallagher materials in Honkai Star Rail.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks and could vary significantly once the patch is officially released.
Location for pre-farm materials of Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail
Gallagher works for the Bloodhound Family as a security officer at Penacony. He's also a lazy and slovenly mixologist. Despite his casual drink preparation and disorganized wardrobe, he maintains a vigilant demeanor while remaining polite to guests.
He gives the impression of having a troubled past but never really discusses it.
Ascend material and location for Gallagher
To upgrade stats like his health, ATK, DEF, and CRIT hit effectiveness, players must utilize the Ascension materials.
Honkai Star Rail's Gallagher Ascension Materials are as follows:
- 246,000 Credits
- Dream Collection Component- ×12
- Dream Flow Valve- ×13
- Dream Making Engine- ×12
- Raging Heart- ×50
1) Credits
- Location/Source - Calyx (Golden): Bud of Treasure, Simulated Universe, Events reward, Mission rewards
2) Dream Collection Component
- Location/ Source- Drops by Dreamjolt Troupe enemies, Calyx (Golden): The Reverie(Dreamscape), Embers Exchange, Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)
3) Dream Flow Valve
- Location/ Source- Drops by Dreamjolt Troupe enemies (at Equilibrium Level 2 or higher), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis), Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)
4) Dream-Making Engine
- Location/ Source- Drops by Dreamjolt Troupe enemies (at Equilibrium Level 4 or higher), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis), Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)
5) Raging Heart
Location/ Source- Unknown
Trace material and location for Gallagher
Just as in Ascension, players must use Trace elements to level up Gallagher's ATKs and passive abilities to get the most out of him.
The Gallagher Trace Materials that players require to enhance all of his skills are as follows:
- 2.4 million Credits
- Tracks of Destiny- ×5
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster- ×12
- Alien Tree Seed- ×12
- Dream Collection Component- ×28
- Dream Flow Valve- ×42
- Dream Making Engine- ×42
- Nourishing Honey- ×54
- Myriad Fruit- ×105
1) Credits
- Location/Source - Calyx (Golden): Bud of Treasure, Simulated Universe, Events reward, Mission rewards
2) Tracks of Destiny
- Location/ Source- Nameless Honor, Simulated Universe, Embers Exchange, Event rewards
3) Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
- Location/ Source- Echo of War: Borehole Planet's Old Crater
4) Alien Tree Seed
- Location/ Source- Unknown
5) Dream Collection Component
- Location/ Source- Drops by Dreamjolt Troupe enemies, Calyx (Golden): The Reverie(Dreamscape), Embers Exchange, Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)
6) Dream Flow Valve
- Location/ Source- Drops by Dreamjolt Troupe enemies (at Equilibrium Level 2 or higher), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis), Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)
7) Dream Making Engine
- Location/ Source- Drops by Dreamjolt Troupe enemies (at Equilibrium Level 4 or higher), Omni-Synthesizer (Material Synthesis), Simulated Universe, Omni-Synthesizer (Material Exchange)
8) Nourishing Honey
- Location/ Source- Unknown
9) Myriad Fruit
- Location/ Source- Unknown
