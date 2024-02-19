Honkai Star Rail Gallagher ascension materials leaked

A recent leak from a credible source, Dimbreath, has revealed Gallagher ascension materials. Just like every other character in Honkai Star Rail, players are required to level up Gallagher to the maximum level to unleash his true potential.

Trailblazers first saw Gallagher, the upcoming 4-star character who follows the Path of Abundance, during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 drip marketing campaign. He primarily specializes in healing abilities while wielding the Fire element.

For those curious readers, this article details the Gallagher ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

All Gallagher ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Fans can get a glimpse of the Gallagher ascension materials in the X post above from the credible leaker, Dimbreath. Since he is a Path of Abundance character, you will have to level him up to the maximum level to unlock the full potential of his healing.

The following is a list of all materials you need to ascend and level up Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail:

(50x) Raging Heart

(12x) Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster (Source: The Echo of War located in the Seclusion Zone )

(Source: The Echo of War located in the Seclusion Zone (105x) Myriad Fruit

(54x) Nourishing Honey

(12x) Alien Tree Seed

(54x) Dream Making Machine

(55x) Dream Flow Valve

(40x) Dream Collection Component

Players will not be able to pre-farm for Gallagher as some of the materials are not yet released in the title; hence, you have to wait for Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 to go live.

You can farm all 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, the advanced Trace level-up material, from the Borehole Planet’s Old Crater Echo of War, which is located in the Seclusion Zone of the Herta Space Station.

Expand Tweet

You can also pre-farm the required Dream Making Machine, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Collection Component by defeating various Dreamjolt Troupes such as Dreamjolt Troupe's Beyond Overcooked, Dreamjolt Troupe's Spring Loader, Dreamjolt Troupe's Bubble Hound, Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen, and Dreamjolt Troupe's Sweet Gorilla. These enemies can be found across various parts of Penacony in Honkai Star Rail.

You are also advised to save up a total of 2.7 million Credits and 290x Traveler’s Guide to level Gallagher up to level 80.