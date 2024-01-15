Honkai Star Rail Gallagher: Abilities, playstyle, role, and other leaks explored

A bunch of new Honkai Star Rail character debuts awaits in the version 2.0 update and beyond with the arrival of the Penacony Region. Among all the upcoming units, Gallagher is getting a bit of limelight as various third-party sources have recently shared various details about him. From the in-game character designs to the kit, most players are aware of his potential visuals and team role thanks to leak sources like @dimbreath on X.

This article compiles all the information available about Gallagher, including his abilities, role, and more.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Gallagher’s abilities, playstyle, and more

Gallagher is expected to be a 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail that treads on the Abundance Path. He is expected to officially debut as a Fire unit sometime after the release of Penacony in version 2.0.

The following section covers Gallagher’s potential moveset and other leaked information.

Gallagher’s abilities

Listed below is every aspect of Gallagher’s potential kit in Honkai Star Rail, shared by dimbreath on X.

Basic ATK : Inflicts Fire DMG on a target.

: Inflicts Fire DMG on a target. Enhanced Basic ATK : Delas additional Fire DMG and decreases the opponent’s ATK for fixed turns.

: Delas additional Fire DMG and decreases the opponent’s ATK for fixed turns. Skill : Gallagher heals allies up to a certain portion of his ATK stat.

: Gallagher heals allies up to a certain portion of his ATK stat. Ultimate: Upon activation, Gallagher deals Fire DMG while inflicting a debuff on enemies, which increases their Break DMG taken for a few turns. The ability further enhances his Basic ATK.

Gallagher’s talent will potentially heal an active teammate up to a portion of his ATK when the Ultimate's debuff is active. It can further restore allies’ HP if he unleashes his enhanced Basics. One of his passives will also improve his healing amount for low HP characters.

Gallagher’s playstyle and team role

After a quick glance at Gallagher’s kit, it is clear that he possesses a hybrid playstyle, as he can sustain allies whenever required while debuffing enemies with his Ultimate. He will certainly take on the role of a support across various team compositions and have excellent compatibility with Ruan Mei, as she can enable other friendly units to frequently inflict Weakness Break on opponents.

Gallagher’s character design

Expand Tweet

The link above shows Gallagher's in-game character design. It was rendered by Otchims_leaks based on his official description and artwork.

He appears to have a muscular male model decked out in an elegant outfit, which is quite typical for Honkai Star Rail characters from Penacony. While Gallagher’s insignia completes his design, it also indicates that he holds an authoritative position in the upcoming region.