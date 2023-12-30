Various Honkai Star Rail leaks have been surfacing on the internet, revolving around the upcoming patches. A leak via a credible third-party source, Dimbreath, details the kit of an upcoming 4-star character, Gallagher. He is among the forthcoming characters that players will cross paths with in Penacony, the Planet of Festivities.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail leak in detail for curious readers.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leaks detail Gallagher’s kit

Gallagher is an upcoming 4-star character who will debut after the Penacony region’s release in Honkai Star Rail. Credible Honkai Star Rail leaker Dimbreath disclosed His kit, which is detailed in the section that follows:

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack that deals Fire damage.

Unleashes an attack that deals Fire damage. Enhanced Basic ATK: Deals Fire Damage and lowers enemy ATK for a certain number of turns.

Deals Fire Damage and lowers enemy ATK for a certain number of turns. Skill: Provides healing to an ally that scales with his ATK stat.

Provides healing to an ally that scales with his ATK stat. Ultimate: Upon activation, enhances his Basic ATK and inflicts debuff on an enemy that boosts Weakness Break DMG for a certain number of turns and deals damage.

Upon activation, enhances his Basic ATK and inflicts debuff on an enemy that boosts Weakness Break DMG for a certain number of turns and deals damage. While the ultimate debuff is active, the characters who attack the enemy will be healed by a percentage of Gallgher’s ATK stat. If Gallagher is the one attacking, his Basic ATK gets enhanced immediately, and all teammates will get healed.

Gallagher’s healing potency will increase for allies with low HP.

Gallagher’s leaked Eidolons are listed in the section below:

Eidolon one: Gains another turn immediately after activating the ultimate ability.

Gains another turn immediately after activating the ultimate ability. Eidolon two: Scales Gallagher's Break DMG according to the number of debuffs.

Scales Gallagher's Break DMG according to the number of debuffs. Eidolon four: Increases the duration of the ultimate debuff.

Increases the duration of the ultimate debuff. Eidolon six: Boosts Gallagher's Stance and Weakness Break DMG.

Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.6 just released, along with the new 5-star character Ruan Mei and her signature Light Cone banners. Blade, a member of the Stellaron Hunters, also received a rerun banner. Players can obtain both characters and their signature Light Cones during the first phase of version 1.6.

