Honkai Star Rail Gallagher release date, banner 5-stars, and order leaks

Honkai Star Rail has officially revealed several Penacony characters, and among them, Gallagher appears to be an upcoming 4-star Abundance unit that wields the power of the Fire element. He is also one of the few individuals showcased in the recent drip marketing campaign, which marked his debut in the version 2.1 update.

This article provides details of Gallagher’s expected release date and all speculative information about Honkai Star Rail 2.1’s banner.

Gallagher is expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Following the official drip marketing campaign, Gallagher is expected to debut as a 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail 2.1. He could be on the first phase banner, which rolls out with the update around March 19 or March 20, 2024. For now, we have tentative dates that are likely to switch depending on whether HoYoverse rolls out the patch a day earlier or follows their usual banner cycle.

Since an official announcement has yet to come out, there is a possibility for Gallagher to be featured on the second half banner of v2.1, which will be released on either April 9 or April 10, 2024. Again, it depends on the schedule HoYoverse decides to follow going forward.

Ideally, he should be released in the second phase, considering he was revealed as the final character in the drip marketing campaign. Players will have to wait for some time to find out about the exact banner release order in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Acheron and Aventurine are heading to version 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

On that note, here are the 5-stars that will make it to the limited-time Warp of the 2.1 update:

Acheron (Lightning/ Nihility Path)

(Lightning/ Nihility Path) Aventurine (Imaginary/ Preservation Path)

They were advertised alongside Gallagher, which implies that he will be featured 4-star on either of their Warps. Since Acheron was revealed on the drip marketing’s initial day, she will be released on the first phase banner. Hence, Aventurine’s debut is reserved for the second phase of Patch 2.1.

Gallagher will be an accessible healer in the game that will likely scale on ATK stats, somewhat similar to Luocha. Make sure to check out our article about his leaked kit and gameplay design for more.