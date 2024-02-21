Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks: New Simulated Universe update and changes

Several Honkai Star Rail leaks related to the upcoming version 2.1 update have surfaced on the internet. A recent rumor by user ukrisreng has disclosed that the Simulated Universe, one of the title’s end-game activities, will be receiving an update after the launch of the upcoming patch.

Simulated Universe is a challenging activity where players are required to build a team of four characters to defeat various opponents. Currently, the activity has a total of eight Worlds/Stages, and each World offers multiple Planar Ornaments to farm for.

For curious readers, this article goes over the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Simulated Universe might be getting a new World in Honkai Star Rail version 2.1

The Reddit embed above shows that the Simulated Universe will receive its ninth World with the release of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update. The rumored upcoming World 9 will house two brand-new Planar Ornaments for the Trailblazers to farm and build their characters.

Those who clear the world for the first time will be rewarded with a few Stellar Jades, Herta Bonds, a set of the brand-new Planar Ornament, and the 4-star character Herta, which will turn into an Eidolon if gamers have already obtained her.

Trailblazers will acquire Undying Starlight if they possess all of her Eidolons. After clearing World 9 for the first time, players will be able to farm the new Planar Ornament sets, Sigonia, the Unclaimed Desolation, and Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm.

The Honkai Star Rail v2.1 update will likely be released along with the limited-time gacha banners of Acheron and her signature Light Cone, accompanied by Gallagher. It is expected to be released globally on March 27, 2024, and will include new content for players. Aventurine, the 5-star Path of Preservation character, will debut along with the release of the second phase of the upcoming v2.1.

