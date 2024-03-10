Best Sparkle trace material farming locations and routes in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is the newest 5-star Quantum character, making her debut In Honkai Star Rail 2.0. She is a follower of the Path of Harmony, giving her party members different buffs by boosting their ATK stats. Most of her trace materials have been revealed recently and are exclusive to the Penacony region.

This article covers all locations and routes for the trace material required to raise her skill levels in Star Rail.

Sparkle trace material farming locations and routes in Honkai Star Rail Guide

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster, an advance trace material in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Since a character's potential is hidden behind the traces, most Honkai Star Rail players know that simply leveling up the character is insufficient. The next section lists the trace material and its farming locations and routes to level up Sparkle's traces:

Three million Credits

Firmament Note - 18x

18x Celestial Section - 69x

69x Heavenly Melody - 139x

139x Tatters of Thought - 41x

41x Fragments of Impression - 56x

56x Shards of Desires - 58x

58x Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster - 12x

12x Tracks of Destiny - 8x

Locations and routes of the trace materials for Sparkle

You can get enemy drops, known as Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desires, from the Memory Zone Meme enemies in Penacony. You can find them while exploring the new world of Penacony. After they are unlocked, you can also obtain them through Assignment Rewards or the Embers Exchange Store.

When you clear the Simulated Universe and get 14,000 points every week, your weekly reward will be the Tracks of Destiny. Additionally, players usually get this item when taking part in many Honkai Star Rail activities.

The Calyx: The Reverie (temporarily available from the Interastral Peace Guide), situated in the Dreamscape city of Penacony, is where players can farm the Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody by defeating the waves of enemies.

Lastly, the Old Crater Echo of War on the Borehole Planet, which is situated in the Herta Space Station's Seclusion Zone, yields the advanced Trace level-up material Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

How to play Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail: Kit, abilities, role, and more || Honkai Star Rail Sparkle stats priority guide: Best build options, optimal stats, and more || Honkai Star Rail Sparkle build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments