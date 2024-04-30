5 reasons to get Robin in Honkai Star Rail

With Robin’s debut in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 right around the corner, now is a good time to discuss the reasons to get her in the upcoming banner. She will be joining the Physical roster as a 5-star unit that follows the Harmony Path to bestow her buffs on allies. That said, players will likely want to save up Stellar Jades to summon her as long as she brings value to their account.

Let’s look at five reasons to pull for Robin in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons to pull for Robin in Honkai Star Rail

1) Medley of multiple Harmony characters

Robin's kit has elements of other Harmony characters (Image via HoYoverse)

In terms of gameplay design, Robin has the best facet of all Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail. For starters, she can provide an ATK and DMG boost to all allies. This is crucial for any support unit in the game, as their primary role is to improve the combat prowess of teammates.

Robin can also actively boost the CRIT DMG of the entire team at all times, which is a valuable amplification for almost every DPS character in the game. Speaking of which, there are multiple hypercarry damage dealers on the roster that demand CRIT stats in their builds. Hence, having a character in the team who can constantly boost this attribute is a godsend.

2) Unconventional yet indomitable Ultimate

Robin's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin’s kit in Honkai Star Rail is surprisingly expansive, with her Ultimate being the most unique element of her gameplay. Therefore, the ability begs a closer look to determine her pull value.

After activating the Ultimate, Robin enters the Concerto state, increasing all allies' ATK by a certain amount based on her stats. She can further enable them to take immediate action. A 100% Advance Forward buff for an entire team is unlike anything we have seen so far.

The closest abilities are Bronya’s Skill, which grants immediate action to a chosen character, and Asta’s Ultimate which boosts her team’s SPD. Hence, it is easy to foresee how Robin can be a valued member of teams containing multiple DPS or sub-DPS characters.

While in her Concerto state, she also becomes immune to Crowd Control debuffs and can deal Physical DMG after every ally’s attack. What’s unconventional is that this state features a separate SPD countdown, and her special attack has a fixed CRIT multiplier.

3) Perfect support unit for the ongoing meta

Robin will be an excellent support for characters with follow-up attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, Robin has the potential to be the best support unit, as she has an unparalleled set of abilities. Although her kit favors follow-up attack characters, she can easily find a spot in any team composition. The primary reason is her versatility, which is demanded in the ongoing meta.

With the increasing boss difficulty, every character is required to offer a bit more than their allocated team role. For instance, you would ideally want a healer like Huohuo who provides ATK and Energy Regeneration to allies while restoring their HP.

Likewise, Robin’s Crowd Control resistance and extra attack from her Ultimate make her somewhat of a turret for a limited time.

4) Easy-to-build characters are a welcome addition

Past and Future is an accessible Light Cone for Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, almost every Harmony character is easy to build and Robin is no exception. The Path features an assortment of great Light Cone options across 5-star and 4-star rarities. Yes, you will get the best performance with a signature option, but HoYoverse has made it so that F2P players will not feel left out.

The game also features a Light Cone Manifest store where you can purchase an LC in exchange for a few Lucent Afterglows. Therefore, it won’t take you long to Superimpose any listed items to their maximum level, which increases the passive effect. For those wondering, the Past and Future Light Cone would be an excellent option for Robin in the accessible segment.

Besides, there are various Relic sets and Planar Ornaments curated for the support units. So, you can use whichever gear has the best stats to build Robin.

5) Elegant character design backed by stellar voice acting

Robin boasts an elegant character design (Image via HoYoverse)

A Halovian singer born in Penacony, Robin has an elegant character design, jazzed with an elegant outfit suitable for a member of The Family, an esteemed faction. Her visuals and animations, as showcased in the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 livestream, are equally stunning.

A character who is functional during combat and has excellent visuals is worth pulling in the game. Not to forget, she has been voiced by eminent artists like Kaori Nazuka and Alice Himora across different languages.

