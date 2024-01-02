Honkai Star Rail Harmony character tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Star Rail's Harmony class consists of players who specialize in offering various status benefits to the squad and allowing damage dealers to quickly dispatch foes. Support characters of this class have played an essential part in the game's meta since its release in April 2023, and they continue to do so. With the arrival of Penacony, the Harmony roster will grow even further, with new characters being introduced to the game.

Tier lists tell players how each character performs in Honkai Star Rail's ever-changing meta. Version 1.6 includes the updated Memory of Chaos and the new Pure Fiction gameplay option. To survive the gauntlet of this challenging content, you'll need support characters, and knowing the ones at the top can help you allocate limited resources.

This article will present a tier list that will rank all the Harmony characters based on how each performs as of January 2024.

Note: To keep the list fair, all characters have been considered as E0 or without their Eidolons.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail Harmony characters in a tier list

All Harmony characters ranked as of version 1.6 (Image via Tier maker)

This tier list reveals how each character is faring in the game's meta. While following the meta isn't required to have a good time, it sheds light on the best Honkai Star Rail characters and allows you to get through the toughest content. The best Harmony units are reflected on this list by the highest grade, SS, while the lowest ranking is B.

SS

Ruan Mei is one of the strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are two characters in the SS tier. Both of them are of the 5-star rarities.

Ruan Mei

Bronya

Bronya and Ruan Mei are currently the best Harmony supports in the game. The former advances teammates up the turn order, delivering crit bonuses and removing debuffs, while Ruan Mei increases breaking efficiency and all-res penetration. They also provide significant damage bonuses, allowing your damage dealers to hit hard.

S

Tingyun has been considered the best 4-star character for a long time (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are only two 5-star characters in this role. So, the following units will be of 4-star rarity.

Tingyun

Tingyun is a monster when it comes to buffing abilities as a 4-star. Her skill lasts three turns and significantly increases the damage output for a single ally. Her ultimate provides energy regeneration and a damage buff on a targeted ally. Since the game's release in April 2023, she has been and continues to be regarded as one of the best characters in Honkai Star Rail.

A

Hanya was introduced in the last patch, 1.5 (Image via Hoyoverse)

The A rank consists of characters who are good but falter against the previous tier's units.

Asta

Hanya

Both Asta and Hanya provide significant attack and damage boosts and increased speed. Asta's speed and damage buff works party-wide, while Hanya is more single-target focused. She makes up for it with her skill, which allows her to generate skill points frequently.

B

The Xianzhou Sky faring commission head, unfortunately, has fallen from grace (Image via Hoyoverse)

This tier contains only one character, who unfortunately suffers from issues that hold her back.

Yukong

Yukong is a free-to-play Harmony character that you get from clearing a particular stage of the Memory of Chaos. She provides attack and crit buffs, but her boosts last for a short while. This makes her incredibly skill-point inefficient, which may pose a problem against the challenging bosses of Honkai Star Rail.

