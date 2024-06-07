Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Firefly release date, countdown, and banner 4-stars

Firefly is an upcoming 5-star unit scheduled to be released with the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 patch. The update is set to arrive on June 19, 2024. Firefly is highly anticipated as many players took a liking to her after they finished the Penacony Trailblaze Missions. She wields the Fire element and treads on the Path of Destruction, which allows her to deal exceptional damage to adjacent opponents.

Players wondering about Firefly’s banner details can consult the section below. A countdown for Firefly’s release in Honkai Star Rail 2.3 has also been added in this article.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Firefly banner details and release date

Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 phase one character banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Firefly’s limited-time banner is scheduled to commence on June 19, 2024. Her banner will also feature three other 4-star characters, whose drop rates will be boosted. These include:

Xueyi

Misha

Gallagher

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Firefly banner countdown

Firefly will be released along with the version 2.3 patch on June 19, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). As the banner will go live in all regions simultaneously, a universal countdown has been added below:

What are the 4-star Light Cones in the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 phase one banners?

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 phase one Light Cone banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside the character, Firefly’s signature Light Cone banner will also be available to players. By pulling in this banner, players will be able to acquire her signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, a 5-star Destruction gear. Three 4-star Light Cones will also be featured with a boosted drop rate. These include:

Eyes of the Prey

Memories of the Past

Day One of My New Life

Firefly’s signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, boosts the wearer’s Break Effect and inflicts a debuff on the opponents. The enemies affected will have their SPD reduced, and they will take an increased amount of damage when attacked.

