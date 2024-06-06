Jiaoqiu VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

HoYoverse has officially announced Jiaoqiu in the most recent Honkai Star Rail drip marketing post. Although he treads on the Mihility Path, some of his abilities can heal his allies who fight alongside him. Apart from the characters themselves, the voice actors play a major role in filling the characters with life, allowing them to be adored by the community.

With that said, Jiaoqiu has been voiced by some prominent actors. This article discusses Jiaoqiu’s voice actors across all languages including Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

English, Japanese, and other voice actors for Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail

Just like any other characters in Honkai Star Rail, Jiaoqiu’s voice lines will be recorded in four languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. Jiaoqiu’s voice actors across all four languages are listed in the section below:

Jiaoqiu’s English voice actor

Jiaoque’s English voice actor is Mark Whitten. Mark is a prominent voice actor who has lent his voice to various characters across multiple TV series, movies, video games, and anime. Some of his past works are listed in the following section:

Kaedehara Kazuha from Genshin Impact

from Genshin Impact Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train

from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train Leslie Kyle from Final Fantasy VII Remake

from Final Fantasy VII Remake Jiggy from Carole & Tuesday

from Carole & Tuesday Dr. Curt Connors from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Kazushi Miyamoto from Persona 3 Reloaded

from Persona 3 Reloaded Percival from Grandblue Fantasy: Relink

Jiaoqiu’s Japanese voice actor

Toshiyuki Toyonaga will voice Jiaoqiu’s Japanese lines in Honkai Star Rail. Toshiyuki is a well-known voice actor who has voiced various characters in anime, video games, and movies. Some of Toshiyuki’s notable works in the section below include:

Hideyoshi Nagachika from Tokyo Ghoul

from Tokyo Ghoul Mikado Ryugamine from Durarara!!

from Durarara!! Shun Matsuoka from Kimi to Boku

from Kimi to Boku Takeru Totsuka from Kamigami no Asobi

from Kamigami no Asobi Kenjiro Shirabu from Haikyu!!

from Haikyu!! Yuri Katsuki from Yuri on Ice

from Yuri on Ice Brian Brandon from B The Beginning

from B The Beginning Kona from Heavenly Delusion

Jiaoqiu’s Chinese voice actor

Jiaoqiu’s Chinese voice lines will be voiced by Chen Zhangtaikang. He has lent his voice to several characters in various anime, animated films, and Chinese dubbed TV shows and anime. His works include:

Iguro Obanai from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Mugen Train (Japan)

from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Mugen Train (Japan) Tendo Satori from Haikyu!! (Japan)

from Haikyu!! (Japan) Ren Xiaochong from Dream Tower Snow Mystery City

from Dream Tower Snow Mystery City Xiao Hai from Tracing The Origin of Apocalypse Awakening

from Tracing The Origin of Apocalypse Awakening Gong Chansheng from My Big Brother is a Villain

from My Big Brother is a Villain Ji Qing from A Thousand Years of the Warring States Period

Jiaoqiu’s Korean voice actor

Lee Jung-min will voice Jiaoqiu’s Korean lines in Honkai Star Rail. He has lent his voice to several animated films and featured in various radio dramas. His past works include:

Todd from Twelve Forever (Netflix Original)

from Twelve Forever (Netflix Original) Tricker from Lip Changer

from Lip Changer Bartleby from Tru and the Rainbow Kingdom (Netflix Original)

from Tru and the Rainbow Kingdom (Netflix Original) Yukinojo Tachibana from KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm

