Yunli VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

With the drip marketing announcement, the developers have also revealed Yunli’s VA in Honkai Star Rail. Since no one expected HoYoverse to announce Yunli, many players are astounded. She is a brand-new character who was revealed recently and is set to be released in future patches. That said, voice actors play a major role in giving the characters life by lending them their voices.
Those curious to know who voiced Yunli in Honkai Star Rail are in the right place, as this article lists her voice actors across multiple languages.
English and Japanese voice actors for Yunli in Honkai Star Rail
As usual, Yunli will be voiced in four different languages in Honkai Star Rail, such as English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Each of Yunli’s voice actors, including their past works, are listed in the following section:
Yunli’s English voice actor
Yunli’s English voice actor is Brenna Larsen, who has lent her voice to various video game and TV show characters. Some of Brenna’s notable works are as follows:
- Navia from Genshin Impact
- Eve from Pokémon Masters
- Pharia from Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
- Momo Ratatiskr from Smite
- Tia from Goddess of Victory: Nikke
- Natasha from Memento Mori
- Darnett from Lost Ark
Yunli’s Japanese voice actor
Yunli’s Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Shion Wakayama. Shion is one of the prominent voice actresses from Japan who has lent her voice to many anime and video game characters. Some of her past works include:
- Shizuka Nanahoshi from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
- Yume Minami from SSSS.Dynazenon
- Sawa Echizen from Farewell, My Dear Cramer
- Destiny/Cosette Schneider from Takt Op. Destiny
- Mai Kawai from Police in a Pod
- Asahi Amagami from Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister
- Momo Ayase from Dandadan
- Yume Minami from Azur Lane
- Ellen Joe from Zenless Zone Zero
- Jouko from Girls und Panzer das Finale: Part 4
Yunli’s Chinese voice actor
Yunli’s Chinese voice actor is Liu Wen. She has lent her voice in several video games, Anime, and Chinese dub for various TV shows and anime. Here are some of her past works:
- Yoshikawa Yuki from Horimiya
- Pussycat from He-Man
- Lu Qiangying from Nine Heavens Mysterious Emperor Season 3
- Zhuzhu from Animal Kingdom
- Jin from Magic Travels
- Xiaolan from Senior Brother, Senior Brother
- Yunluo from Become a God by Refining One Hundred Refiners
- Mei Ling, Xia Keli from Girls Frontline 2: Chase Release
Yunli’s Korean voice actor
The Korean voice actor for Yunli from Honkai Star Rail is Lee Ju-eun. Lee Ju-eun has lent her voice to several anime, movies, and video game characters, such as:
- Harry Thomas from Hello Anne Movie
- Sid from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer Movie
- Tigress from Kung Fu Panda 4
- Amaryllis from Dr. Stone NEW WORLD
- Gram Gretzer from Spy Family Season 2
