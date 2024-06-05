Yunli VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

With the drip marketing announcement, the developers have also revealed Yunli’s VA in Honkai Star Rail. Since no one expected HoYoverse to announce Yunli, many players are astounded. She is a brand-new character who was revealed recently and is set to be released in future patches. That said, voice actors play a major role in giving the characters life by lending them their voices.

Those curious to know who voiced Yunli in Honkai Star Rail are in the right place, as this article lists her voice actors across multiple languages.

English and Japanese voice actors for Yunli in Honkai Star Rail

As usual, Yunli will be voiced in four different languages in Honkai Star Rail, such as English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Each of Yunli’s voice actors, including their past works, are listed in the following section:

Yunli’s English voice actor

Yunli’s English voice actor is Brenna Larsen, who has lent her voice to various video game and TV show characters. Some of Brenna’s notable works are as follows:

Navia from Genshin Impact

from Genshin Impact Eve from Pokémon Masters

from Pokémon Masters Pharia from Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

from Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Momo Ratatiskr from Smite

from Smite Tia from Goddess of Victory: Nikke

from Goddess of Victory: Nikke Natasha from Memento Mori

from Memento Mori Darnett from Lost Ark

Yunli’s Japanese voice actor

Yunli’s Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Shion Wakayama. Shion is one of the prominent voice actresses from Japan who has lent her voice to many anime and video game characters. Some of her past works include:

Shizuka Nanahoshi from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Yume Minami from SSSS.Dynazenon

from SSSS.Dynazenon Sawa Echizen from Farewell, My Dear Cramer

from Farewell, My Dear Cramer Destiny/Cosette Schneider from Takt Op. Destiny

from Takt Op. Destiny Mai Kawai from Police in a Pod

from Police in a Pod Asahi Amagami from Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister

from Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister Momo Ayase from Dandadan

from Dandadan Yume Minami from Azur Lane

from Azur Lane Ellen Joe from Zenless Zone Zero

from Zenless Zone Zero Jouko from Girls und Panzer das Finale: Part 4

Yunli’s Chinese voice actor

Yunli’s Chinese voice actor is Liu Wen. She has lent her voice in several video games, Anime, and Chinese dub for various TV shows and anime. Here are some of her past works:

Yoshikawa Yuki from Horimiya

from Horimiya Pussycat from He-Man

from He-Man Lu Qiangying from Nine Heavens Mysterious Emperor Season 3

from Nine Heavens Mysterious Emperor Season 3 Zhuzhu from Animal Kingdom

from Animal Kingdom Jin from Magic Travels

from Magic Travels Xiaolan from Senior Brother, Senior Brother

from Senior Brother, Senior Brother Yunluo from Become a God by Refining One Hundred Refiners

from Become a God by Refining One Hundred Refiners Mei Ling, Xia Keli from Girls Frontline 2: Chase Release

Yunli’s Korean voice actor

The Korean voice actor for Yunli from Honkai Star Rail is Lee Ju-eun. Lee Ju-eun has lent her voice to several anime, movies, and video game characters, such as:

Harry Thomas from Hello Anne Movie

from Hello Anne Movie Sid from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer Movie

from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer Movie Tigress from Kung Fu Panda 4

from Kung Fu Panda 4 Amaryllis from Dr. Stone NEW WORLD

from Dr. Stone NEW WORLD Gram Gretzer from Spy Family Season 2

