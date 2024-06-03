How to play Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail: Team role, optimal playstyle, and more

Fu Xuan is one of the best Path of Preservation characters in Honkai Star Rail. She wields the Quantum element, which makes her one of the most popular choices to have. Compared to other Path of Preservation characters, Fu Xuan is a little different as she tanks most of the incoming damage instead of granting shields to her allies.

With Fu Xuan’s first rerun banner going live in Honkai Star Rail, players summoning her may wonder about how they should play with her or what playstyle they should focus on; this is important as she is unique from other Preservation units.

With that kept in mind, this article takes a deep dive and takes a look at Fu Xuan’s team role along with the playstyle that suits her the best.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Fu Xuan’s team role in Honkai Star Rail

As Fu Xuan follows the Preservation Path, she tends to fill the Tank role in most Honkai Star Rail team compositions. Although, when you have some of her Eidolons, she can act as a hybrid DPS/Tank unit, acquiring the Eidolons is not recommended as it may cost a fortune for many players.

Depending on how her abilities are constructed, Fu Xuan has to strictly stick to the Tank role in all team compositions she is placed in.

What are the best ways to play Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail?

How to play Fu Xuan as a casual player in Honkai Star Rail

Fu Xuan while fighting (Image via HoYoverse)

Playing with Fu Xuan and utilizing her abilities are pretty straightforward and does not require an immense amount of game knowledge. As a casual player, all you have to keep in mind is that her Skill is her tanking ability and you must keep the Matrix of Prescience up at all times or your characters may get hit, resulting in them getting knocked down.

If you don't know how many turns the Matrix of Prescience stays active for, keep on looking at the floor where the diagram of the ability glows. If it starts blinking, you must re-activate Fu Xuan’s Skill to keep the ability active.

How to play Fu Xuan optimally in Honkai Star Rail

Playing or utilizing Fu Xuan’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail optimally is not very dissimilar to the abovementioned guide. Apart from the Matrix of Prescience, you will need to be on the lookout for some indicators on her character portrait while fighting.

As she tanks most of the incoming damage to keep her allies alive, Fu Xuan’s HP can drop significantly low. However, her Talent allows her to regain some of her lost HP. In order to do so, you must use her ultimate to gain a stack that allows her to replenish her lost health.

Therefore, optimally, you should have two stacks for Fu Xuan’s passive talent while also keeping up the Matrix of Prescience at all times. This will ensure DPS and support units don't take any death blows.

