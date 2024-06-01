Honkai Star Rail Boothill Light Cone guide

After summoning Boothill from his limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail, players will have to start building him. Being a Path of The Hunt unit scaling with Break Effect, players will have to farm the Relic sets that suit this character the best. Apart from Relic and Planar Ornament sets, Light Cones also hold an important spot as they enhance their characters’ abilities.

This article lists the best Light Cones for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

What are the best Light Cones for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail?

When building Boothill, you must also look for the best Light Cones that pair well with his abilities in Honkai Star Rail. As numerous The Hunt Light Cones are available in this title, you may get confused and end up selecting and leveling up the wrong one. The following section lists the best 5,4,3-star Light Cones for Boothill:

Sailing Towards a Second Life

Sailing Towards a Second Life (Image via HoYoverse)

HP: 1058

ATK: 582

DEF: 468

The Sailing Towards a Second Life is the best choice for Boothill as it is his BiS (Best in Slot) Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. The unique effect of this Light Cone, Rough Water, boosts the wearer’s Break Effect. Additionally, the user ignores the adversary’s DEF when dealing Break damage.

Moreover, this Light Cone boosts the wearer’s SPD when their Break Effect is 150% or higher.

Baptism of Pure Thought

Baptism of Pure Thought (Image via HoYoverse)

HP: 952

ATK: 582

DEF: 529

Another 5-star Light Cone you can consider using on Boothill is the Baptism of Pure Thought—Dr. Ratio's signature Light Cone. The unique effect of this piece of equipment, Mental Training, boosts the user’s CRIT DMG, allowing them to deal additional damage.

Moreover, When the wearer activates their Ultimate ability, they receive a damage bonus for two turns. Apart from this 5-star Light Cone, other limited-time ones pair well with Boothill.

River Flows in Spring

River Flows in Spring (Image via HoYoverse)

HP: 846

ATK: 476

DEF: 396

The best 4-star Light Cone you can use on Boothill is River Flows in Spring. Although the base stats are lower than the 5 stars, this Light Cone is one of the best picks for Boothill as the unique effect, Stave Off the Lightning Cold, boosts the user’s SPD. Additionally, it boosts the wearer’s overall damage, allowing Boothill to deal a significant amount of damage to his adversary.

Subscribe for More!

Subscribe for More! (Image via HoYoverse)

HP: 952

ATK: 476

DEF: 330

Subscribe for More! is another 4-star Light Cone you can use on Boothill. The unique effect of this Light Cone increases the wearer’s Basic ATK and Skill damage. Moreover, when the user has their Ultimate ability, the damage multiplier gets an additional boost, allowing the wearer to unleash an absurd amount of damage.

Adversarial

Adversarial (Image via HoYoverse)

HP: 740

ATK: 370

DEF: 264

Players just starting their Honkai Star Rail journey do not have many Light Cones at their disposal. Hence, they will have to settle for a 3-star Light Cone till they grind their way up. Adversarial is a 3-star Light Cone that you can use on Boothill until you find a replacement for it.

Its unique effect, Alliance, boosts the wearer’s SPD when they defeat an enemy. This can be beneficial for Boothill as he can get more turns in a cycle.

