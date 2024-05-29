Honkai Star Rail will soon release the Phase II banners for the ongoing version 2.2 update, featuring Boothill's debut. He is the 5-star Physical character following the Hunt path introduced during the Trailblaze Mission of Penacony. This Galaxy Ranger is a strong DPS specializing in reducing vast amounts of Toughness and destroying enemies with raw Break DMG.

Players might wonder which characters will have the best synergy with such a self-sufficient DPS following the new Break meta and thus, this article will discuss all the best Boothill teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best Boothill teams in Honkai Star Rail?

Boothill + Bronya + Ruan Mei + Gallagher

Best all-rounder team (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill (Main DPS)

Bronya (Primary Support)

Ruan Mei (Secondary Support)

Gallagher (Sustain)

This is the best all-rounder team for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail. You can pair the Galaxy Ranger with Ruan Mei and Bronya, two of the best harmony units in the game. Both provide Boothill with important and much-needed stats including SPD, Toughness Reduction, and Break Effect.

Ruan Mei's kit complements Boothill's playstyle with various team-wide SPD and DMG buffs. On the other hand, Bronya can provide Boothill with extra turns but the rest of her buffs don't work well due to his poor damage scaling on CRIT.

Lastly, Gallagher can provide decent healing and increase the team's Break DMG, making him a must-have teammate for Boothill in Honkai Star Rail.

Boothill + Harmony Trailblazer + Ruan Mei + Gallagher

One-shot super break team (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill (Main DPS)

Harmony Trailblazer (Primary Support/ Sub-DPS)

Ruan Mei (Secondary Support)

Gallagher (Sustain)

Players who don't have Bronya or any other SPD-based supports can include Harmony Trailblazer in Boothill's team. The imaginary MC is a great Hybrid unit in Honkai Star Rail that can buff Break DMG and allow the entire team to deal with Super Break against weakness-broken enemies.

Boothill can already use his Breaking DMG on any Toughness-depleted enemy, and now the Trailblazer has granted him the Super Break DMG, so every shot will deal insane damage. Keep in mind that lack of SPD would mean Boothill will have fewer turns in each wave, so make sure he has access to all the buffs when his turn comes up.

Boothill + Harmony Trailblazer + Asta + Gallagher

Best F2P Boothill team (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill (Main DPS)

Harmony Trailblazer (Primary Support/ Sub-DPS)

Asta (Secondary Support)

Gallagher (Sustain)

For the F2P players with no limited 5-star support, this is the best Boothill team in Honkai Star Rail. You will rely on Harmony Trailblazer and Asta to provide the necessary Break Effect and SPD buffs. While these units are viable, Boothill will not perform as effectively as he would with other 5-star supports.

Imaginary MC will allow Boothill to inflict Super Break DMG but he will not have access to Ruan Mei's break efficiency. As a result, he will take more time to collect Pocket Trickshots stacks than usual. As for Asta, while she can provide tons of ATK and SPD, it's still inferior to Bronya's skill in providing extra turns.

Stay tuned in Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail information and updates.

