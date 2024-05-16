Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer build guide: Best relics, lightcones, teams and traces

After the amazing finale of Penacony, you have finally unlocked Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail and now you want to build them. With the protagonist finally inheriting the Watchmaker's Legacy, they can now walk the path of Akivili using their new powers to bring Harmony throughout the galaxy. Harmony Trailblazer is an exceptional unit and is a great support character that you can get for free in Honkai Star Rail.

If you are curious about how you can build your main character and make them one of the best supports, worry not. We bring you this extensive build guide utilizing which you can push Trailblazer's supporting abilities to the maximum

Notes: Part of this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Relics and Planar Ornaments for best Harmony Trailblazer build in Honkai Star Rail

Relics and Planar Ornaments (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer's new Harmony powers make them quite easy to build. The following Relics in Honkai Star Rail work the best on them:

4-pc Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations

4-pc Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

4-pc Eagle of Twilight Line

2-pc combos of Watchmaker/ Thief + Messenger

2-pc combos of Thief + Watchmaker

Also read: How to get Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons

For Planar Ornaments, the following are your best choices:

Talia, Kingdom of Banditry

Fleet of the Ageless

Broken Keel

Penacony, Land of Dreams

Sprightly Vonwacz

Trailblazer brings a unique Super Break mechanic, which allows you to dish out more damage to toughness-broken enemies. We recommend prioritizing the Break Effect Substat on your Relics and Ornaments.

Here is a list of what main star you should use for the various pieces:

Relics

Feet - Speed

Speed Body - HP% or DEF%

Planar Ornaments

Rope - ERR for the early game, and Break Effect for the late

ERR for the early game, and Break Effect for the late Sphere - HP% or DEF%

Best lightcones for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Lightcone choices (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best Lightcone choices for your Harmony Trailblazer.

Past Self in the Mirror (BiS)

But the Battle Isn't Over

Memories of the Past

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Meshing Cogs

Best team composition for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Team suggestion (Image via HoYoverse)

Harmony MC can shine in a Break-Centric team composition. Currently, not many characters can pair well with the Trailblazer, but future characters like Boothill, or Firefly in Honkai Star Rail will perform well with them if the leaks are accurate.

But still, you can use the Harmony MC in a few teams which we will suggest below. Keep in mind that you will need to adjust the team recommendation according to the characters available in your account.

Ruan Mei, Xueyi, Gallagher

Ruan Mei, Gallagher, Serval

Ruan Mei, Himeko, Topaz

Luka/ Sampo, Gallagher, Kafka

Herta, Himeko, Gallagher

Silver Wolf, Xueyi, Gallagher

We do recommend running Gallagher as your sustain because of his ability to take down Enemy Toughness Bars quickly.

Best Honkai Star Rail Harmony Trailblazer build guide: Traces priority

Traces guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Your Fuel will most likely be used to upgrade Harmony MC's traces more than anything else in Honkai Star Rail. Their kit is focused on increasing your damage against enemies that have their weaknesses broken.

Here is a breakdown of Harmony Trailblazer's kit.

Normal Attack: Deals Imaginary Damage to enemies

Deals Imaginary Damage to enemies Skill: Deals Imaginary damage to your Target and then unleashes four random bounce attacks on your enemies.

Deals Imaginary damage to your Target and then unleashes four random bounce attacks on your enemies. Ultimate: Buffs Break Effect and gives the Backup Dancer status to the entire team for three turns. This status grants the Superbreak bonus to the team.

Buffs Break Effect and gives the Backup Dancer status to the entire team for three turns. This status grants the Superbreak bonus to the team. Talent: Gives ten Energy to Trailblazer when an enemy has their weakness broken.

Here are traces that you should prioritize:

Ultimate = Talent > Skill

You can ignore the basic attack as you will not be using it often. Do remember to unlock the Ascension Traces as they are equally important to Trailblazer's kit and the Break Effect boosts.