How to get Harmony Trailblazer Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

With the release of version 2.2, the Harmony Trailblazer is now available to all Honkai Star Rail players. To unlock the Harmony Path for Trailblazer, gamers need to complete the Trailblaze Mission “Beauty and Destruction.” After completing the mission, you will be able to utilize the aforementioned Path on your Trailblazer. To unlock the Path of Harmony Trailblazer’s full potential, you must acquire some Eidolons.

For those curious, this article discusses how to acquire Eidolons for the Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

How to obtain Eidolons for Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned earlier, unlocking Eidolons will allow the Path of Harmony Trailblazer to utilize their abilities to their fullest extent. Hence, players building the Trailblazer of the aforementioned path are advised to obtain and activate their Eidolons at the earliest.

In version 2.2, there are a total of five Eidolons available for the Trailblazer following the Harmony Path. Therefore, you cannot acquire all six Eidolons during the ongoing update, and you'll have to wait for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 2.3 patch.

The first Eidolon is unlocked behind the Trailblaze Mission – “And on the Eighth Day.” You can complete the quest to obtain a Shadow of Harmony.

The other four Eidolons are locked in the Clockie Statue in Penacony. You need to level up the Clockie Statue to Level 50 to obtain all four Eidolons. After upgrading the Clockie Statue level to Level 50, you will acquire one Eidolon each from Levels 40 and 45. Level 50 grants two copies of Shadow of Harmony that you can use to upgrade your Trailblazer treading on the Harmony Path.

To level up the Clockie Statue to Level 50, you need 30,000 Clock Credits. Along with the Shadow of Harmony, the Statue bestows various in-game items such as Traveler’s Guide, Stellar Jade, Credit, Self-Modeling Resin, Tracks of Destiny, Phone Wallpaper, and more.

