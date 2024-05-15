All 11 Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Dream Ticker puzzle solutions

Solving the new Dream Ticker puzzles in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 can be quite intense, as most of them are lengthy, requiring you to navigate Clockie toward multiple gears. Adding to the difficulty are the different shapes and movement principles of the blocks, all while employing reflection to connect them to each other. Regardless, the puzzles pop up on the map, making them easy to locate.

This article will go through each of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Dream Tickers and provide steps to solve them.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Dream Ticker puzzle solutions and locations

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update has introduced 11 Dream Ticker puzzles across the new explorable maps. Their respective locations and solutions are detailed in the following section.

Dream Ticker puzzle 1

Dream Ticker puzzle 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Dreamflux Reef’s second floor, located on the far west side of the map.

Solution:

Shift the right T-shaped platform forward.

Lower the second platform of the same shape to connect both of them.

Flick the L-shaped block three times.

Let Clockie get the silver gear and rotate the same platform three more times.

Flick the blue platform once.

Rotate the orange block twice.

And move the first block to the initial position.

Dream Ticker puzzle 2

Dream Ticker puzzle 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Dreamflux Reef’s second floor, near the Slumbertown Space Anchor.

Solution:

Slide one of the straight yellow tiles in the opposite direction.

Use the other yellow block to create an L-shape with the first.

Rotate the blue block twice.

Flick the other yellow block to the right.

Once Clockie collects the silver gear, pull the first yellow block towards the mascot.

Shift the other straight tile to the left.

Rotate the blue block twice.

Connect the bent block to create a path.

Dream Ticker puzzle 3

Get to the Dream Ticker puzzle 3 using the Dreamflux Reef Spheroid (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - This Dream Ticker puzzle in Honkai Star Rail might be tricky to find as it does not appear on the Dreamflux Reef map. Use the Spheroid and traverse to the Rooftop to locate the busted clock.

Solution:

Rotate the first blue block three times.

Turn the orange bar once.

Rotate the other blue tile once.

Shift the bent tile in the opposite direction.

Turn the first blue block twice.

Give a tap to the other blue platform.

Connect the orange bar with the blue.

Position the bent tile to create a path in the reflection.

Dream Ticker puzzle 4

Big Ticker Dream Ticker puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - You encounter the "Big Ticker Dream Ticker" puzzle at SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue during the story quest in Honkai Star Rail 2.2.

Solution:

Pull the closest yellow block towards Clockie.

Put the tile back in its initial spot.

Turn the L-shaped block twice.

Put the blue tile in a horizontal position.

Move the other yellow platform closer to the gear, creating a path.

After the cutscene, arrange the block in the following manner:

Shift the closest yellow tile to the right.

Put the blue block in a vertical position.

Rotate the orange platform twice.

Move the blue block to its initial position.

Connect the broken path using the other yellow tile.

Dream Ticker puzzle 5

Dream Ticker puzzle 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - North of SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue’s Dreamplay Fantasia: Acting Challenge in Honkai Star Rail.

Solution:

Rotate the blue block twice.

Pull the yellow tile closer.

Once Clockie takes the silver gear, vertically position the blue block to connect the adjacent path.

Move the mirror to the left.

For the golden gear, shove the yellow bar to the top.

Rotate the orange block once.

Move the blue block in a horizontal position to connect the circuit.

Dream Ticker puzzle 6

Dream Ticker puzzle 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Northeast of SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue’s Dreamplay Fantasia: Action Challenge Space Anchor.

Solution:

Rotate the orange platform three times.

Do the same for the blue block.

After collecting the silver gear, turn the orange platform twice.

Bring the yellow tile under Clockie.

Position the mirror in the middle.

Dream Ticker puzzle 7

Dream Ticker puzzle 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Northwest of SoulGlad Scorchsand Audition Venue’s Gunfire Time: Time Trial Space Anchor.

Solution:

Shift the yellow block near the mirror to the left.

Do the same for the middle yellow block.

Rotate the blue tile once.

Rotate the orange block and connect it with the black platform.

Turn the small orange block to create a path.

After collecting the silver gear, shift the middle yellow tile to the right side.

Rotate the small orange tile three times.

Move the closest yellow block to the right to complete the circuit.

To get the gold gear, rotate the small orange block twice.

Bring the yellow bar closer to the previous tile in a way to create a path.

Rotate the blue bar block twice and pull the final yellow bar closer to connect the two.

Move the mirror to the right side.

Dream Ticker puzzle 8

Dream Ticker puzzle 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Northwest of Ascension Hallway Space Anchor in Penacony Grand Theater.

Solution:

Move the mirror slightly to the left.

Align the yellow platform with the orange block to connect the path.

Shift the other yellow block closer to the silver gear.

Now move the same brick towards the golden gear.

Rotate the orange block.

Move the mirror to the right.

Position the other yellow block so that it connects with the reflection.

Dream Ticker puzzle 9

Dream Ticker puzzle 9 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Northwest of Hanu’s Adventure in Penacony Grand Theater map.

Solution:

Get the first silver gear by pulling the yellow block closer to Clockie.

Then, connect the two yellow bricks to your platform to get the next gear.

Rotate the blue tile three times and pull the closest yellow block to connect them.

Bring the other block all the way to the right, connecting the path on the reflection. This will get you the third silver gear.

For the gold gear, move the mirror all the way to the left.

Position both the yellow blocks in such a way that they create a circuit on the reflection.

Dream Ticker puzzle 10

Dream Ticker puzzle 10 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location - Northeast corner of the Penacony Grand Theater in Honkai Star Rail.

Solution:

Rotate the orange block four times.

Turn the blue brick to connect it to Clockie's platform.

Bring the yellow block down, so that it connects with the blue tile.

Rotate the second orange block twice.

Bring the mirror to the middle.

Flick the third orange tile to connect with the path on the reflection.

After reaching the first destination, connect the yellow block on the reflection with the platform housing the second gear.

Rotate the middle orange block twice.

Now, push the mirror to the right end.

Turn the blue tile three times.

Rotate the orange block closer to the gear twice.

For the gold gear, twist the same orange block once and move the furthest yellow block all the way to the left.

Dream Ticker puzzle 11

Dream Ticker puzzle 11 (Image via HoYoverse)

Location- Inside the Dreamscape located centrally at the Penacony Grand Theater. It is accessible from the Space Anchor in the middle.

Solution:

Move the mirror to the left.

Twist the orange block in the middle to create room for the other orange tile to rotate. Flick the latter towards Clockie to complete the path.

Now, push the mirror slightly to the right.

Rotate the orange block below so that it appears in the reflection.

Connect the yellow tile with the orange brick.

Those interested can check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles:

