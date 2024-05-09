Honkai Star Rail Discord quest event: How to get 30 Stellar Jades

The Honkai Star Rail Discord quest is currently live, offering 30 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources as long as you complete the basic objective. All you have to do is steam the game for a friend for 15 minutes to be eligible for the reward. That said, the event is scheduled to run from May 8 to May 21, 2024, and can be accessed from any platform, provided Discord’s premium services are available in the region.

Completing the requirements will reward a redeem code containing rewards, which can be claimed via official methods. This article further details everything there is to know about the ongoing Discord quest event.

How to complete Honkai Star Rail Discord quest event

Stream for 15 minutes to complete the event (Image via Discord)

Following the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update, HoYoverse has rolled out the Discord quest event. Here’s how you can complete it to receive some Stellar Jades:

Boot up Star Rail and keep it running in the background.

Launch the Discord app on your desktop and accept the quest invitation.

app on your desktop and accept the quest invitation. Head to a server of your choice.

Invite a friend to the respective voice channel.

Once they join, press the Screen Share button located under the voice status panel.

button located under the voice status panel. Select the game as an individual application. This is an important step to make progress in the event.

Hit Go Live to stream.

Streaming your gameplay for 15 minutes will conclude the HSR Discord quest.

Once you have completed the necessary steps, head to the Discord Gift Inventory to claim the redeem code.

All Discord quest event reward

A Honkai Star Rail redeem code will drop from the Discord quest. Make sure to claim it via the official redemption method to obtain the following rewards

30x Stellar Jades

20,000 Credit

4x Lost Gold Fragment

5x Condensed Aether

3x Traveler's Guide

Note: Only the first 300,000 participants are eligible for the 30 Stellar Jades.

Unable to find Honkai Star Rail Discord quest event solution

Accept the quest from Discord settings (Image via HoYoverse)

In case you don’t find the invitation for the ongoing Discord quest event, follow these simple steps to solve the issue:

Open the Discord app on your desktop.

Head to Settings and select Privacy & Safety .

and select . Enable In-game rewards (aka Quests) .

. Under the Billing Settings select Gift Inventory .

select . Click on Accept Quest.

For those unable to find the event after following the above steps, the service is likely unavailable in your region.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.