The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update’s launch is around the corner and players may wonder what redeem codes they can use to obtain various in-game items. The redeem codes offer several items that can help get characters. With the start of every update, HoYoverse releases some codes containing freebies for the players.

This article lists all available redeem codes you can use during the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.2 redeem codes and their rewards

The section below lists all the redeem codes that are active in Honkai Star Rail 2.2 alongside their rewards:

STARRAILGIFT – Stellar Jade 50x, Traveler’s Guide 2x, Sottled Soda 5x, and Credit 10000x.

– Stellar Jade 50x, Traveler’s Guide 2x, Sottled Soda 5x, and Credit 10000x. HSR1YEAR – Credit 5000x, and All or Nothing 1x.

– Credit 5000x, and All or Nothing 1x. 0327CARNIVAL – Sour Dreams Soft Candy 2x, and Credit 5000x.

– Sour Dreams Soft Candy 2x, and Credit 5000x. 5S6ZHRWTDNJB – Stellar Jades 60x.

Some of these codes offer in-game items, while others provide a bit of Stellar Jades. While it is not much, the Stellar Jades will help players get a step closer to obtaining their desired character in Honkai Star Rail. Note that they must redeem the codes mentioned above as they will expire in the future.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 2.2?

Currently, there are two ways players can redeem the codes in this title. The two procedures are the in-game method and the web-browser method. Both methods are explained in the section below:

In-game method

In-game redemption code window (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up Honkai Star Rail on your device.

Open the pause menu after the game launches.

Click on the three dot icon “...” on the top right side of the screen which will open a window.

Go to the “Redemption Code” button and click on it.

Paste the copied code or type in the code and click on confirm to end the process.

Web-browser method

Official Redemption Code webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Open up a web browser of your choice on your device.

Go to HoYoverse’s official redemption code website for Honkai Star Rail or click on this link.

Log in with your HoYoverse account. After logging in your server will automatically be set to your main region.

Paste or type in the redemption code and click on Redeem to complete the method.

After redeeming the codes, the rewards will be delivered to your mailbox.

