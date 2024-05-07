Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaks show new Simulated Universe mode

A recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak on Reddit by a reliable third-party leaker, Firefly Lover, disclosed information regarding a new Simulated Universe game mode that is expected to be released with the upcoming update. Similar to the Gold and Gears and Swarm Disaster, this game mode will offer players various rewards for a limited time after its launch.

This article discusses the details of the new Simulated Universe mode that is expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.3.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming version 2.3 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak showcases upcoming Simulated Universe mode

The Reddit embed above showcases the gameplay details of the new Simulated Universe mode. Players can find a brief description of how the new mode works along with its rewards in the the following section:

Gameplay Goal

Complete Ordinary Extrapolation and Cyclical Extrapolation to obtain Synchronicity Points, which will level up your Synchronicity Level. After reaching a certain level, you will be able to obtain rewards.

Gameplay Rewards

Collecting Blessings, Equations, Occurrences, Curios, and Weighted Curios will grant you various rewards.

Completing several Ordinary Extrapolation difficulties will award you with various in-game rewards.

The first time clear of every week will offer bonus rewards.

Ordinary Extrapolation

Clearing any Ordinary Extrapolation will unlock additional difficulties. Clearing the difficult stages for the first time will grant extra rewards.

A Threshold Protocol will be added after completing the Difficulty 5 stage.

Upon unlocking the Threshold Protocol, Ordinary Extrapolation difficulty will significantly increase.

All Ordinary Extrapolation stages must be completed to unlock additional Threshold Protocol stages.

You will acquire additional rewards after completing a Threshold Protocol stage for the first time.

Cyclical Extrapolation

This mode refreshes every week, allowing you to obtain more rewards.

The weekly clearances allow you to obtain additional Synchronicity Points.

Cyclical Extrapolation will refresh every Monday at 4:00 (Server Time).

You can choose the difficulty level of the Threshold Protocol and Ordinary Extrapolation stages in Cyclical Extrapolation.

Arithmetic Mapping

While in the Divergent Universe, the Light Cone level, character level, Trace, and Relic level will be enhanced accordingly.

If your character’s level is below the maximum level of the Equilibrium Level, it will also be enhanced.

Similarly, the Traces and Relics will be enhanced if their level is below the Equilibrium Level requirement.

Simulated Universe Points

Completing Ordinary Extrapolation and Cyclical Extrapolation will grant you Simulated Universe Points.

