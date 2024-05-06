After the Charmony Fall: Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaked Erudition Light Cone stats and details

A new Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit by a renowned third-party leaker Dimbreath disclosed some details about the upcoming 4-star Light Cone, After the Charmony Fall. This 4-star piece of gear is expected to be free to all players. The Light Cone is curated for the characters treading on the Path of Erudition; therefore, units on the same Path can use the gear to its full potential.

This article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak regarding the 4-star Erudition Light Cone, After the Charmony Fall, and details its unique effect along with the upgrade materials.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the version 2.3 update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Everything to know about the upcoming 4-star Light Cone - After the Charmony Fall in Honkai Star Rail

As explained, the After the Charmony Fall Light Cone will be available to the Honkai Star Rail players in version 2.3. The Light Cone will be free; hence, all players will be able to obtain this piece of gear. The gear is expected to be equipable on the characters treading on the Path of Erudition such as Jing Yuan, Argenti, and Jade.

The stats and unique effect of After the Charmony Fall are detailed in the following section:

HP: 846

846 ATK: 476

476 DEF: 396

396 Silence: (Unique effect): Boosts the user’s Break Effect by 28%. The user’s SPD will be boosted for two turns after they activate their Ultimate.

Also Read: Firefly’s signature Light Cone leaks

What are the materials to level up After the Charmony Fall fully?

The ascension materials to upgrade this Light Cone are as follows:

Credit – 308000x

– 308000x Tatters of Thought – 15x

– 15x Fragments of Impression – 15x

– 15x Shards of Desires – 12x

– 12x Rough Sketch – 3x

– 3x Dynamic Outlining – 9x

– 9x Exquisite Colored Draft – 12x

Tatters of Thought, Fragments of Impression, and Shards of Desires can be found or obtained by defeating the Memory Zone Meme adversaries that are scattered across the Dreamscape version of Penacony.

The information about the source of Rough Sketch, Dynamic Outlining, and Exquisite Colored Draft is currently unavailable. It will likely be introduced to the players with the launch of version 2.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

For more articles related to this turn-based gacha game, check out the following section: