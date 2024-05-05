Honkai Star Rail Jade ascension materials leaks

Jade is among the upcoming 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, officially set to debut in patch 2.3 via the drip marketing campaign. This calls for exploring her ascension materials, as fans would likely want to pre-farm all the resources ahead of her release. Jade is shaping up to be a coveted unit from the Quantum element that treads on the Erudition Path. Hence, she is destined to take on the role of a DPS, a category players are always intrigued with.

For those planning to build Jade in the future, this article provides all her ascension material details in Honkai Star Rail, per leaks from credible sources like Dmbreath.

All Jade ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks

The Reddit post above shows an infographic containing the ascension materials and the exact amount required for Jade in Honkai Star Rail. This information is valuable for those summoning her in patch 2.3, as they pre-farm all the resources ahead of time.

Here are Jade's ascension and talent material details:

Around 3.3 M Credit

56x Dream Collection Component

71x Dream Flow Valve

73x Dream Making Engine

65x Dream Flamer

18x Rough Sketch

69x Dynamic Outlining

139x Exquisite Colored Draft

12x Lost Echo of the Shared Wish

8x Tracks of Destiny

Leveling up Jade is necessary to unleash her true combat potential as a DPS character in Honkai Star Rail. It is worth noting that only a select few items from the list are available for pre-farming in the game as of writing. This includes all the variants of Dream Collection Component, Tracks of Destiny, Credit, and Dream Flamer.

The Dream Collection Component, Dream Flow Valve, and Dream Making Engine will be dropped after you defeat the Dreamjolt enemies found primarily in Penacony. You can also acquire the components via the Omni Synthesizer, Assignments, and Simulated Universe.

Tracks of Destiny, on the other hand, can be obtained as a reward from Nameless Honor and limited-time events. Other sources include the Deep Web Gray Market, Embers Exchange, Starlight Exchange, and Simulated Universe. You can also purchase the material from a few vendors on the map.

Clear the Shape of Roast Stagnant Shadow to obtain Dream Flamer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dream Flamer is one of the primary ascension material for Jade. It will be dropped from the Shape of Roast Stagnant Shadow located in Penacony’s Dream's Edge map.

The 3.3 million Credit is standard for any 5-star unit, and this currency is rewarded for almost every in-game activity. Something not specified in the list is the Traveler's Guide, which is the crucial character EXP material. You will need around 300 of them to ascend Jade to level 80.

Also read: Firefly ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail.