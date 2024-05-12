Honkai Star Rail Salutations of Ashen Dreams guide: How to beat, best teams, and more

With the release of version 2.2 of Honkai Star Rail, players are eligible to access the activities that the update brought such as the Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War. However, the activity unlocks after players complete the Trailblaze Missions that were launched along with the patch.

This article details an in-depth guide on how to beat the Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War in Honkai Star Rail along with several team compositions.

How to beat Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War in Honkai Star Rail

"Harmonious Choir" The Great Septimus (Image via HoYoverse)

To beat the Salutations of Ashen Dreams Echo of War, you will need to defeat the featured boss, "Harmonious Choir" The Great Septimus. You may find it tricky to defeat the boss, as you have to defeat its summons first. Bring characters who wield either Fire, Lightning, or Imaginary elements as the boss and its summons are vulnerable to them.

You should also note that after a certain point, all the summons share the same HP pool which makes this boss a little bit easier. Hence, it is recommended that you form a team composition with characters who specialize in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage.

What are the best team compositions to beat Salutations of Ashen Dreams in Honkai Star Rail?

Acheron, Pela, Silver Wolf, Luocha

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Acheron as the main DPS unit where Pela and Silver Wolf support her, allowing Acheron to deal colossal damage. Pela inflicts DEF-related debuffs that make the adversaries vulnerable to Acheron’s attacks.

Meanwhile, Silver Wolf inflicts bugs on the opponents which allows Acheron to activate her Ultimate ability more often. Luocha stays behind his allies to make sure they do not get knocked down while fighting.

Topaz & Numby, Dr.Ratio, Yukong, Gallagher

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who have Topaz in their collection should utilize this team composition. Both Topaz and Dr. Ratio use their abilities and follow-up attacks to deal absurd amounts of damage to their adversaries.

Yukong continuously provides CRIT-related buffs to the DPS units, allowing them to deal additional damage to the opponents. Meanwhile, Gallagher heals any ally who sustains a hit from the enemy.

Welt, Guinaifen, Asta, Lynx

Welt (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition is made while keeping the free-to-play players in mind. Welt is the main damage dealer while Guinaifen is the sub-DPS unit. Guinaifen deals significant amounts of Fire damage through DoTs (Damage over Time) while Asta buffs their SPD and ATK with her abilities. Meanwhile, Lynx ensures her allies’ survival by providing heals to them.

