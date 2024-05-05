Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest: Honkai Star Rail Firefly signature light cone leaks

A recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak from a well-known third-party source, Dimbreath, has leaked Firefly’s expected Signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest. It is a Destruction Light Cone; hence, all characters treading on the same Path can utilize it to its full potential. The Light Cone is expected to be released along with the upcoming Destruction character, Firefly in the version 2.1 patch.

This article takes a deep dive into Firefly’s signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, and details its unique effect along with the materials you will need to level this 5-star piece of gear fully.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Everything to know about Firefly’s signature Light Cone - Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest

As mentioned, Firefly’s signature Light Cone, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, is specifically curated for her. Additionally, the Light Cone can also be equipped on any Path of Destruction character. The characters trading on dissimilar Paths will not be able to utilize this Light Cone’s effects.

When fully upgraded to level 80 the Light Cone grants the following stats and effects to its wearer:

HP: 846

ATK: 635

DEF: 529

Metamorphosis: Boosts the user’s Break Effect by 60%. When the user deals Break damage to an adversary, inflicts Crushed on them for two turns. The opponent affected by Crushed will take an additional 15% damage and their SPD will also be lowered by 15%.

What are the materials to level up Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest fully?

You must acquire the following materials to level up Firefly’s signature Light Cone:

385000 Credit

Borisin Teeth – 4x

Lupitoxin Sawteeth – 12x

Moon Madness Fang – 15x

Tatters of Thought – 20x

Fragments of Impression – 20x

Shards of Desires – 14x

To obtain Borisin Teeth and its other variants, you will have to clear the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Destruction located in Scalegorge Waterscape. Each wave will consume 10 Trailblaze Power. You can complete up to six waves at the same time.

Tatters of Thought and its variants are dropped from the Memory Zone Meme enemies. You can also obtain it from Assignments.

