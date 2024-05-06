Honkai Star Rail 2.3 free 4-star selector event and selectable characters leaks

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 beta just started and various leaks have been surfacing on the internet. A recent leak on Reddit by well-known third-party leaker Firefly Lover stated that players will be receiving a 4-star character for free in the upcoming update. The free 4-star unit will be a part of an event that is likely to be similar to the Vigenttes in a Cup. Thanks to this leak, players got to know about the free 4-star character selector ahead of its release.

This article takes a deep dive into the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak regarding the free 4-star unit selector.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leak hints at upcoming free 4-star character selector

According to the leak, players will receive a free 4-star unit via an event during the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update. The event is expected to be a major one, similar to the Vignettes in a Cup event in Honkai Star Rail. Gamers will likely be able to unlock the free character selector after progressing through the event. After unlocking the character selector, you will be able to choose one out of the four 4-star characters that the selector offers.

The four 4-star units are as follows:

Gallagher

Hanya

Luka

Arlan

All of the characters except Arlan are excellent choices in the current meta of Honkai Star Rail. Both Hanya and Gallagher are solid picks if you do not possess any Eidolons for them. On the other hand, Luka is also a decent choice for those who do not have Black Swan in their collection. Not choosing Arlan will be a wise choice as he has been overshadowed by other units on the same Path.

