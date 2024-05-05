Honkai Star Rail 2.3 Light Cones: Free 4-star LC and new 5-stars stats

The recent stream of Honkai Star Rail leaks hinted at a bunch of Light Cones that will be available in the v2.3 update. The catalog includes multiple 5-star LCs, along with a free 4-star option. There’s still some time for the update to be released, but players now know the upcoming equipment thanks to credible names like Dimbreath.

This article takes a closer look at all the leaked Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 2.3 and details their potential stats and passives.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 leaks hint at new upcoming Light Cones

There have been leaks about the Light Cone in patch 2.3 amidst speculations about the Firefly and Jade kits in Honkai Star Rail. The update is expected to feature four new LCs, including a free 4-star option. Details regarding their stats and passive are as follows:

After the Charmony Fall

HP : 846

: 846 ATK : 476

: 476 DEF: 396

After the Charmony Fall is a free 4-star Light Cone from the Erudition Path. The passive increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 28%. Additionally, their SPD is boosted by 8% for two turns after they use their Ultimate.

Eternal Calculus

HP : 1058

: 1058 ATK : 529

: 529 DEF: 396

The update 2.3 will see a brand new 5-star Light Cone from the Erudition Path, called Eternal Calculus. Its passive boosts both the CRIT DMG of the wielder’s Ultimate and their follow-up attack damage by 8%. When the character hits the Weakness Broken enemy, their attack is enhanced by 4% for three turns.

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest

HP : 846

: 846 ATK : 635

: 635 DEF: 529

According to the leaks, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest in Honkai Star Rail is the signature option for Firefly from the Destruction Path. It boasts a solid passive, which provides a 60% Break Effect to the wielder. When they deal Break DMG to an enemy, the LC will further inflict Crushed on the target for two turns. Opponents with the Crushed effect will suffer a 15% SPD reduction and take 15% increased incoming damage.

Yet Hope Is Priceless

HP : 952

: 952 ATK : 582

: 582 DEF: 529

Lastly, Dimbreath has reported that Yet Hope Is Priceless is Jade’s signature Light Cone in HSR, which also belongs to the Erudition Path. The LC boosts the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 16%.

Additionally, they will receive a 16% follow-up attack boost for every 20% of their CRIT DMG exceeding 120%, capping at 4 stacks. After entering the combat, the character's Basic ATK, Ultimate, and follow-ups will ignore 16% of the opponent's DEF for two turns.