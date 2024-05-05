Honkai Star Rail Jade kit leaks: Abilities, traces, and Eidolons

Honkai Star Rail leaks about future characters have flooded in, offering the community a glance at their potential kits. This includes Jade, an upcoming 5-star unit set to debut in the 2.3 update. She has been revealed officially via the latest drip marketing campaign, which also reported her background, character type details, and more.

Thanks to a post on Telegram by Dimbreath, a credible leaker, fans now have an idea of the 5-star character’s potential abilities, traces, and Eidolons ahead of her release. This article takes a closer look at the latest Jade kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Jade’s kit

As specified, Honkai Star Rail 2.3 drip marketing revealed Jade as the 5-star unit of the patch. While the campaign shows her official artwork and character-type details, little has been revealed regarding her kit. In that regard, Dimbreath leaked the following details:

Jade ability leaks

Listed below are Jade’s ability leaks in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK : Deals Quantum DMG to a target and surrounding enemies based on Jade’s ATK stat.

: Deals Quantum DMG to a target and surrounding enemies based on Jade’s ATK stat. Skill : Appoints an ally as Debt Collector increasing their SPD for a few turns. When they attack, it deals additional Quantum to every enemy and consumes the chosen teammates' Max HP. When Jade becomes the Debt Collector, she does not get the bonus SPD, and her HP will not be consumed after launching an attack.

: Appoints an ally as Debt Collector increasing their SPD for a few turns. When they attack, it deals additional Quantum to every enemy and consumes the chosen teammates' Max HP. When Jade becomes the Debt Collector, she does not get the bonus SPD, and her HP will not be consumed after launching an attack. If the specified state is active on a character, Jade will be unable to use her Skill.

Ultimate : Inflicts Quantum DMG on all enemies and also enhances the follow-up attacks from Jade’s talent. She gets a hefty boost on her multiplier, which takes effect twice.

: Inflicts Quantum DMG on all enemies and also enhances the follow-up attacks from Jade’s talent. She gets a hefty boost on her multiplier, which takes effect twice. Talent : Jade gains a charge for every enemy hit by her or the Debt Collector’s attack. When the charges reach a certain point, she consumes them to launch a follow-up attack that deals Quantum DMG to all opponents. At the same time, she gains stacks of Pawned Asset, which increases her CRIT DMG.

: Jade gains a charge for every enemy hit by her or the Debt Collector’s attack. When the charges reach a certain point, she consumes them to launch a follow-up attack that deals Quantum DMG to all opponents. At the same time, she gains stacks of Pawned Asset, which increases her CRIT DMG. Technique: Upon activating this ability, enemies within a set area are inflicted with Blind Fealty, which prevents them from attacking Jade’s team. When the targets are ambushed, they take Quantum DMG at the beginning of the next battle.

Jade trace leaks

Here are the passive traits included in Jade’s traces:

When an enemy enters combat, Jade gains a Pawned Asset stack. She gets additional stacks at the beginning of the Debt Collector’s turn.

Jade’s action is Advanced Forward after entering the combat.

Pawned Asset stack additionally increases Jade’s ATK.

Jade Eidolon leaks

The following list outlines Jade’s leaked Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, excluding those that add an extra level to her abilities:

Eidolon 1 : Boosts the follow-up attack damage from her Talent. She also gains additional charges every time.

: Boosts the follow-up attack damage from her Talent. She also gains additional charges every time. Eidolon 2 : Pawned Asset stacks offer an additional CRIT Rate.

: Pawned Asset stacks offer an additional CRIT Rate. Eidolon 4 : The DMG dealt by Jade’s Ultimate will ignore the enemy’s DEF.

: The DMG dealt by Jade’s Ultimate will ignore the enemy’s DEF. Eidolon 6: When an active ally is appointed as a Debt Collector, Jade’s Quantum RES PEN is increased. At the same time, she also enters the Debt Collector state.

Dimbreath has also shared a rendered image of Jade’s probable in-game model. So far, players have only seen her via Aventurine’s flashback during the “Cat Among Pigeons Trailblaze Mission.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.