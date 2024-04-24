Honkai Star Rail 2.3 drip marketing reveals Jade, a new upcoming character

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 drip marketing has revealed Jade as one of the upcoming 5-star characters to be featured alongside Firefly. Jade is a member of IPC who recently manifested in the “Cat Among Pigeons” Trailblaze Mission, intriguing fans with her charming character design. The community has been anticipating her arrival ever since leaks about her appeared online, hinting at her potential kit.

Like every other official reveal, HoYoverse has unveiled Jade's background, Path, and elements via its latest drip marketing campaign. So, let’s take a look at all the information available about the character.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3 character Jade officially revealed

Honkai Star Rail has officially introduced Jade’s background and character type via its latest drip marketing campaign. The post sets her up to be a playable 5-star unit for patch 2.3, expected to commence around June 24, 2024, following the ongoing update schedule.

Jade’s dialogue in her official description reads:

"Wealth is the recipe to happiness. Giving it to those who desire happiness is making the best use of it. In this way, my job also brings people happiness. Anyone can receive this blessing... They only have to pay an equivalent price."

Jade is a senior manager in the IPC Strategic Investment Department. She is also one of the Ten Stonehearts, an elite group of the same corporation to which Aventurine and Topaz belong.

Designation aside, Jade has been described as a cold and elegant usurer. She also has a knack for reading human hearts, with a personal hobby called "Bonajade Exchange." Her objective is to wait patiently for high-value acquisitions before extracting the money from the indigents.

For those wondering about Jade’s character type in Honkai StarRail, HoYoverse has revealed the following information:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Quantum

: Quantum Path: Erudition

Jade is voiced by Faye Mata in the English dub. Her Japanese voice actor is Kotono Mitsuishi.

Honkai Star Rail is gearing up for the 2.2 update, with the livestream event scheduled for a global premiere on April 26, 2024. The patch will see the debut of Robin and Boothill as playable 5-star units.