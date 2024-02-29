Honkai Star Rail Jade kit leaks: Abilities, character type, Path, role and more

The Honkai Star Rail community has witnessed several leaks recently, including the potential kit of Jade, an upcoming 5-star unit. The information comes with credit to Dimbreath and roughly covers her abilities, Path, and more. She was hinted at as a playable entity sometime ago, and the new details set her for release in the near future.

Fans constantly look forward to such credible sources for a glimpse at the upcoming characters. As it stands, their leaked abilities are likely to differ from the final version. That said, let's look at the Jade kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Jade’s abilities, character type, Path, and more

According to leaks, Jade will be a 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail that will join the Quantum roster. Dim has also reported that she treads the Erudition Path. Hence, she is destined to take on the DPS role, considering that every entity blessed by Aeon Nous gets access to powerful AoE (Area-of-Effect) attacks.

Here is a rough breakdown of Jade’s leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill

Choose a target to apply the following buffs based on Jade’s turn:

Obtains flat energy on attack and deals additional Quantum DMG when Jade is the target.

If the target is an ally, their SPD is increased in exchange for some HP. Additionally, Jade gains flat energy and deals extra Quantum DMG when the tagged teammate launches an attack.

Ultimate

Jade’s next follow-up attack is empowered after the Ultimate to deal extra Quantum damage. It will be a singular instance of attack unleashed on all enemies.

Passives

Every time an ally buffed by Jade launches an attack, a charge is stacked. Jade can also generate a single stack for each Basic or Ultimate she launches on an enemy and an extra in her buffed state.

When a certain number of charges are accumulated, she consumes them to obtain the following effect:

She gains an ATK percentage for every stack.

Jade unleashes a follow-up attack on all enemies in the battle.

Technique

Jade has a technique similar to Sampo, which can blind an enemy.

This sums up everything Jade has to offer in the battle. Make sure to keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail.