Honkai Star Rail Screwllum leaks: Splash art, gameplay, abilities, and more

The Honkai Star Rail Screwllum leaks have detailed various bits of his upcoming splash art, gameplay, and overall abilities. The character was first introduced as an NPC during the events of Honkai Star Rail 1.1. He is the 76th member of the Genius Society and is a colleague of Ruan Mei, Herta, and Asta. He has since made multiple appearances within the Herta Space Station, interacting with (and aiding) the Trailblazer in various quests.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.

All Honkai Star Rail Screwllum leaks

Honkai Star Rail Screwllum splash art leak

Resembling a mechanical humanoid, Screwllum is a well-dressed gentleman found aboard the Herta Space Station. His leaked splash art seems to convey the same and depicts the scientist surrounded by Cogs and mechanical birds - as depicted in the embed above.

Honkai Star Rail Screwllum leaked gameplay

The Reddit embed above depicts Screwllum’s usage of his Technique/Basic Attack within the open world. Screwllum charges at the enemy with a single-target attack that deals Imaginary damage.

Honkai Star Rail Screwllum leaked abilities

A list of the leaked abilities for Screwllum can be found below:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Basic ATK : Dishes out 130% of Screwllum’s ATK stat as Imaginary DMG to a single target.

: Dishes out 130% of Screwllum’s ATK stat as Imaginary DMG to a single target. Skill : Deals Imaginary DMG to enemies in the field. The targeted enemy receives Imaginary DMG that is equivalent to 200% of his Base ATK, while adjacent enemies receive 80% of the ATK.

: Deals Imaginary DMG to enemies in the field. The targeted enemy receives Imaginary DMG that is equivalent to 200% of his Base ATK, while adjacent enemies receive 80% of the ATK. Ultimate : Reduces the targeted enemy’s Imaginary RES by 20% for 2 whole turns. Additionally, it also deals Imaginary DMG equivalent to 200% of Screwllum’s ATK to all foes on the field.

: Reduces the targeted enemy’s Imaginary RES by 20% for 2 whole turns. Additionally, it also deals Imaginary DMG equivalent to 200% of Screwllum’s ATK to all foes on the field. Technique: Attacks the targeted enemy. Attacked enemies receive Imaginary DMG equivalent to 50% of Screwllum’s own ATK. Enemies also receive a “Diffusion Mark” in the process.

Readers should keep in mind that these Honkai Star Rail leaks come courtesy of third parties and, as such, are subject to change. For more Honkai Star Rail news, leaks, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.