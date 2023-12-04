Who is Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail?

Screwllum is one of the most intellectual beings in Honkai Star Rail and is expected to be a playable unit going forward. He has appeared in the game on a few occasions and is currently serving as a vendor in the Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster. He has also helped Herta create the simulation and its additional contents.

That said, Hoyoverse has yet to announce his official debut, while the various leaks online have already hinted at his gameplay details. This article will compile all the information available about Screwllum, including his background and abilities.

Note: The gameplay section of this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take the speculation with a grain of salt.

All you need to know about Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail

Screwllum's first appearance in Honkai Star Rail

Screwllum is member #76 of the Genius Society, one of the major factions in Honkai Star Rail dedicated to gathering geniuses throughout the universe. Also known as Mechanical Aristocrat Screwllum I, he is a mechanical lifeform who managed to win peace for his species when the Interastral Peace Corporation considered eradicating them.

Screwllum is also renowned for his hacking skills throughout the cosmos, and Silver Wolf was the only individual on par with him. However, the mechanical genius eventually defeats her in the hacking battle.

Besides, he is actively working with Herta, Ruan Mei, and Stephen Lloyd on the Simulated Universe to gather more information about the Aeons. He designed the entire algorithm of the simulation.

Screwllum’s gameplay

Screwllum is expected to be an Erudition unit in Honkai Star Rail that wields the power of the Imaginary element. Further details about his potential moveset and gameplay have been listed below:

Basic ATK : Deals his ATK as Imaginary DMG to a single enemy.

: Deals his ATK as Imaginary DMG to a single enemy. Skill : Launches Imaginary DMG on a target and the adjacent opponents.

: Launches Imaginary DMG on a target and the adjacent opponents. Ultimate : Upon activation, this ability has a 100% base chance to reduce an enemy’s Imaginary RES for two turns. It further deals Imaginary DMG to all active opponents in the battle.

: Upon activation, this ability has a 100% base chance to reduce an enemy’s Imaginary RES for two turns. It further deals Imaginary DMG to all active opponents in the battle. Talent: after an ally inflicts a debuff on a target, they are marked with a “Diffusion Mark,” which can be triggered by Screwllum to deal a follow-up ATK on them. It consumes the mark and deals Imaginary DMG to an enemy and adjacent targets. When a nearby opponent with “Diffusion Mark” is hit by the follow-up, the mark is consumed to unleash Diffusion damage.

It appears that Screwllum will have a similar playstyle as Topaz, as he can effectively activate his follow-up attack throughout the battle.

