Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update size and pre-installation process

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update is set to release on May 8, 2024, and it will bring forth a variety of content ranging from flagship events to new limited-time character banners. With the global release on the horizon, HoYoverse has rolled out a pre-installation for every platform.

Downloading all the installation files ahead of the patch release will help players save time, which they can otherwise put into completing missions or farming for resources after the update. This will especially be useful for version 2.2 as it features three brand new maps, so Trailblazers have a lot to explore going forward.

This article outlines the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update size and details the pre-installation process for the reader’s convenience.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update size

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update size is around 16 GB on PC. This accounts for the compressed resource package, which will further expand on the final installation. Hence, you should keep ample storage space on your PC for the patch.

On Android and iOS devices, the update size is roughly 12 GB. It is worth noting that voice pack installation demands more storage space on any platform.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 pre-installation process

The HSR 2.2 pre-installation process on your PC and mobile device should take you about a couple of minutes to complete. The download time, on the other hand, will depend on your internet speed, so connecting to a strong Wi-Fi network is recommended.

That said, take a look at the steps required to pre-load the update on the specified platforms:

Steps to download on PC

Launch the HSR client on your PC. There you will find a Game Pre-Installation icon next to the Play button.

icon next to the button. Click on the pre-installation to open a pop-up window. This is where the resource package size and space required to unzip the file will be specified.

The download will begin after you press Confirm.

Steps to download on mobile devices

Boot up Star Rail on your Android or iOS device.

Proceed to the login screen to find the Resource Pre-Download button.

button. The icon should be available on the bottom-right corner of the screen. Click on it to proceed.

A pop-up window will appear on the screen specifying the resource size. Hit Confirm to download the update files.

For those out of the loop, the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update will be preceded by a mandatory maintenance break for five hours. The servers shut down during the timeframe for which players will be compensated with 600 Stellar Jades. The patch will be live after downtime, featuring Robin’s banner in the first phase.