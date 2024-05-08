Honkai Star Rail Dreamflux Reef Origami Bird locations

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update has officially dropped on the live servers, introducing Dreamflux Reef as one of the new maps in Penacony. A lot of exploration awaits if you are planning to seek out fresh treasure chests and Origami Birds. The latter, in particular, are a special breed of avians that hide in unusual spots with their feathers sticking out.

Finding them can be quite challenging unless you are aware of their hiding spots. To make things easier, this guide will provide the location of every Dreamflux Reef's Origami Bird in Honkai Star Rail.

All Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird locations in Dreamflux Reef

A total of 20 Origami Birds in Honkai Star Rail reside at the Dreamflux Reef. The map has two floors, each containing a set number of avians. Use the locations specified below to find them.

Origami Bird locations in Dreamflux Reef's first floor

All Origami Bird locations in Dreamflux Reef's first floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Teleport to the Narrow Alley Space Anchor and head south. Turn left at the subway to locate the first avian stuck inside a poster.

: Teleport to the Narrow Alley Space Anchor and head south. Turn left at the subway to locate the first avian stuck inside a poster. Location 2 : Return to the teleporter and walk a few steps forward. Turn left to pull the Origami Bird from the garbage bag next to a broken billboard.

: Return to the teleporter and walk a few steps forward. Turn left to pull the Origami Bird from the garbage bag next to a broken billboard. Location 3 : Continue forward and walk down the stairs to locate a door with a hanging light. Yank the bird from the bulb.

: Continue forward and walk down the stairs to locate a door with a hanging light. Yank the bird from the bulb. Location 4 : Head north until you locate an NPC sitting on a stair. Enter the adjacent alley to find the fourth avian stuck inside the map.

: Head north until you locate an NPC sitting on a stair. Enter the adjacent alley to find the fourth avian stuck inside the map. Location 5: Return to the main track and walk until you reach a dead end. Here, you will find a balloon with an Origami Bird stuck to it.

Origami Bird locations in Dreamflux Reef's second floor

Origami Birds locations in Dreamflux Reef's second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 1 : Star from the Timeplit Square Space Anchor and turn left to locate a tail sticking out of a barrel. Pull the tail to set the Pirate Bird free.

: Star from the Timeplit Square Space Anchor and turn left to locate a tail sticking out of a barrel. Pull the tail to set the Pirate Bird free. Location 2 : From the previous location, climb up the stairs and turn left to find the bird hiding behind a street lamp.

: From the previous location, climb up the stairs and turn left to find the bird hiding behind a street lamp. Location 3 : Return to the teleporter to overlook a group of NPC sitting on the stairs on the northeast corner of the map. Head to their location to find the third avian inside a balloon.

: Return to the teleporter to overlook a group of NPC sitting on the stairs on the northeast corner of the map. Head to their location to find the third avian inside a balloon. Location 4 : Walk a few steps forward to pull the Origami Bird hiding next to a bench.

: Walk a few steps forward to pull the Origami Bird hiding next to a bench. Location 5 : Teleport to the Slumber Town Space Anchor. From there, head west to come across a hanging billboard with an avian hiding inside.

: Teleport to the Slumber Town Space Anchor. From there, head west to come across a hanging billboard with an avian hiding inside. Location 6 : Now take the path next to the teleporter. You will find the sixth bird stuck in a window.

: Now take the path next to the teleporter. You will find the sixth bird stuck in a window. Location 7 : Traverse to the Plaza using the nearest cart service. Here, the avian will be hiding inside the signpost next to your spawn point.

: Traverse to the Plaza using the nearest cart service. Here, the avian will be hiding inside the signpost next to your spawn point. Location 8 : The eighth Origami Bird will be in one of the seats next to the Great Tree.

: The eighth Origami Bird will be in one of the seats next to the Great Tree. Location 9 : Head south from the previous location and pull out the bird from the cat-shaped wagon.

: Head south from the previous location and pull out the bird from the cat-shaped wagon. Location 10 : Again, take the cart to the Rooftop, where you will find an avian over the large sign.

: Again, take the cart to the Rooftop, where you will find an avian over the large sign. Location 11: Teleport to Bygoneville and look for the closest sewer duct with a bird’s tail sticking out.

Teleport to Bygoneville and look for the closest sewer duct with a bird’s tail sticking out. Location 12 : Walk to the Kirk vendor to pull out this Origami Bird from the shop’s window.

: Walk to the Kirk vendor to pull out this Origami Bird from the shop’s window. Location 13 : From the Bygoneville Space Anchor, follow the straight path leading to the far west side of the map to unleash the bird from the balloon.

: From the Bygoneville Space Anchor, follow the straight path leading to the far west side of the map to unleash the bird from the balloon. Location 14 : Head to the nearest Dream Ticker. There should be a fence next to the puzzle with a stuck Painting bird.

: Head to the nearest Dream Ticker. There should be a fence next to the puzzle with a stuck Painting bird. Location 15: Head to the balcony on the extreme north to set free the final Origami Bird.

