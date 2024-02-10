Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird locations and rewards

The Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds are one of the new features added to the game in the version 2.0 update. They are available all across the Dreamscape part of the map and searching for them is also part of the Dreamchaser Builletin event. There are numerous Birds hidden throughout Penacony and locating them all might become a nightmare in the land of dreams.

This article will point you towards all the Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds in Penacony.

All 60 Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird locations in Penacony

You can use Aideen Tokens as well to enquire about the location of the birds (Image via Hoyoverse)

There are a total of 60 Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds that you can find in Penacony. You can use the Aideen Tokens to ask for hints about their locations.

First, let's find all the ones present in the first Dreamscape map of Golden Hours.

1) Golden Hour: Main Street (Layer 2)

All Golden Hour Layer 2 Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird location (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 01: Located near Dancy in Aberdeen Park.

Located near Dancy in Aberdeen Park. Bird 02: You will be able to find its feathers sticking out from a nearby table.

You will be able to find its feathers sticking out from a nearby table. Bird 03: Hidden inside a bench south of the Teleport Point.

Hidden inside a bench south of the Teleport Point. Bird 04 : Located within the Soulglad machine near the marked location.

: Located within the Soulglad machine near the marked location. Bird 05: Interact with the doors in this location.

Interact with the doors in this location. Bird 06: Hidden inside a telephone booth.

Hidden inside a telephone booth. Bird 07: Located inside a trash can.

Located inside a trash can. Bird 08: Located inside a fire hydrant.

Located inside a fire hydrant. Bird 09: Inside the fountain near the stairs.

Inside the fountain near the stairs. Bird 10: Inside the ice cream trolley.

Inside the ice cream trolley. Bird 11: You will be able to see feather's poking from one of the trees.

You will be able to see feather's poking from one of the trees. Bird 12: Inside the poster of a fish.

2) Golden Hour: Clockie Plaza (Layer 1)

All Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds in Golden Hour Layer 1 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Bird 01: Clockie Statue

Clockie Statue Bird 02: Inside the railing near the stairs.

Inside the railing near the stairs. Bird 03: Check the pizza advertisement. You will be able to find this bird on Clockie's face.

Check the pizza advertisement. You will be able to find this bird on Clockie's face. Bird 04: Inside the bike on display.

Inside the bike on display. Bird 05: Interact with the boxes.

Interact with the boxes. Bird 06: You will find this bird while exploring Hanu's Adventure. It will be stuck in a closet.

You will find this bird while exploring Hanu's Adventure. It will be stuck in a closet. Bird 07: You will find another Hanu's adventure near the marked location: The bird will be trapped inside this game, under a plank.

3) Golden Hour: Dream's Edge entrance (Layer 3)

The final bird in Golden Hour (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 01: The last bird is located inside a Telescope just outside the Dream's Edge entrance. Use the Pinball machines to travel to this location.

4) Dream's Edge

Dream's Edge Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 01: Interact with the window. You will be able to notice its feather.

Interact with the window. You will be able to notice its feather. Bird 02: Inside the Telescope in this location.

Inside the Telescope in this location. Bird 03: Interact with the water tank.

Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds in Dream Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 04: Interact with the ladder in this alleyway.

Interact with the ladder in this alleyway. Bird 05: Turn towards the edge of the roof and interact with the neon board.

Bird 6 and 7 in Dream's Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 06: Located inside the car's hood.

Located inside the car's hood. Bird 07: Located inside the red balloon.

Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird location in Dream's Edge (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 08: The bird will be located inside the advertisement board.

The bird will be located inside the advertisement board. Bird 09: You will find this bird sitting inside the huge billboard

You will find this bird sitting inside the huge billboard Bird 10: Check the small garden to your left. You will be able to spot its feathers.

5) A Child's Dream

Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds in A Child's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird: 01: Located inside of the green paper bird.

Located inside of the green paper bird. Bird 02: Find inside of the fireplace.

Find inside of the fireplace. Bird 03: Interact with the first drawer from the left.

Interact with the first drawer from the left. Bird 04: Head down the stairs inside the 3D room and make a U-turn. You will find this bird hidden in the light beside the door.

Head down the stairs inside the 3D room and make a U-turn. You will find this bird hidden in the light beside the door. Bird 05: Create a bubble bridge from where you found the fourth bird and keep heading right till you come across another bubble bridge. Use it and you will find the bird lodged inside of a pillar.

Create a bubble bridge from where you found the fourth bird and keep heading right till you come across another bubble bridge. Use it and you will find the bird lodged inside of a pillar. Bird 06: This bird will be located inside a plant pot in the right-hand corner once you enter the 3D room from the Southern gate.

This bird will be located inside a plant pot in the right-hand corner once you enter the 3D room from the Southern gate. Bird 07: Head straight from the position of the sixth bird and go down the stairs to the bubble bridge. Turn right first and then left and you will be able to spot the bird hidden inside a red balloon.

Last 3 Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird in A Child's Dream (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 08: After entering the room, use the bubble bridge and turn right. You will spot the bird stuck inside the gigantic statue.

After entering the room, use the bubble bridge and turn right. You will spot the bird stuck inside the gigantic statue. Bird 09: Check the door beside the bubble in the marked location.

Check the door beside the bubble in the marked location. Bird 10: Inside of the warped clock.

6) The Reverie Dreamscape (Floor 1/Lobby)

Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds in The Reverie part (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 01: Hidden inside the pillow on the couch.

Hidden inside the pillow on the couch. Bird 02: Hidden inside a bubble.

Hidden inside a bubble. Bird 03: Hidden inside the Dreamphone on the counter.

Hidden inside the Dreamphone on the counter. Bird 04: Inside this 3D room, head down the stairs and you will be able to find the bird hidden inside a poster.

Inside this 3D room, head down the stairs and you will be able to find the bird hidden inside a poster. Bird 05 and 06: There is a Hanu's adventure inside this 3D room. The birds can be located inside it.

Before you can move on to the next floor, here are the last two Origami Birds (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 07: You will find this Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird inside of the table lamp.

You will find this Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird inside of the table lamp. Bird 08: This bird can be located inside of a floating TV.

7) The Reverie Dreamscape (Floor 2)

Reverie Floor 2 Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 01: You will find the bird inside of the Hanu's adventure located in this position.

You will find the bird inside of the Hanu's adventure located in this position. Bird 02: You will find the bird located inside a bubble in the marked area.

8) The Reverie Dreamscape (Floor 3/VIP area)

Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds located in the Reverie Dreamscape Floor 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 01: Located inside the cocktail shaker.

Located inside the cocktail shaker. Bird 02: Located inside of the bird statue in the room.

The third and fourth Origami Birds (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 03: Once you enter the room, turn left and you will spot the bird's feathers inside the luggage.

Once you enter the room, turn left and you will spot the bird's feathers inside the luggage. Bird 04: Head up the stairs on the right and use the bubble bridge. Turn left around the corner and you will find the bird hidden inside the red balloon.

There are a few Origami Birds to find (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 05: Hidden inside of the fireplace.

Hidden inside of the fireplace. Bird 06: Check the Dream Bubble inside of this room.

Check the Dream Bubble inside of this room. Bird 07: Check the table at the location as marked in the image above.

Check the table at the location as marked in the image above. Bird 08: Go to the first floor and take the Elevator. Proceed down the hallway and you will find the bird.

The last two Honkai Star Rail Origami Birds (Image via HoYoverse)

Bird 09: The bird can be found inside of a poster on the ceiling. Use the Bubble Bridges to reach there.

The bird can be found inside of a poster on the ceiling. Use the Bubble Bridges to reach there. Bird 10: Check the Pool table.

You will receive 90 Stellar Jades as part of the Dreamchaser Bulletin event upon collecting any 10 birds. Once you have collected all the Origami Birds, head to the gathering point for each area of the map to collect your rewards:

10 Birds in Golden Hour: 30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits

30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits All 20 Birds in Golden Hour: The Day The Cosmos Fell (4-star Light Cone)

The Day The Cosmos Fell (4-star Light Cone) All 10 Birds in Dream’s Edge: 30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits

30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits All 10 Birds in Child’s Dream: 30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits

30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits 10 Birds in Reverie Dreamscape: 30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits

30 Stellar Jades and 180 Clock Credits All 20 Birds in Reverie Dreamscape: Final Victor (4-star Light Cone)

You will also receive a call from Dr. Blues, asking you to meet at a certain location.

