How to complete Cocona's Emo Dial in Honkai Star Rail

Cocona's Emo Dial is one of the side mission objectives in Honkai Star Rail tied to the new Penacony region. Players can find this quest step after completing the main story via a message notification on the in-game phone. The sender of this message is Penacony Luxury Goods, asking everyone to contact an individual named Cocona.

Upon arriving at the mission location and talking to her, players will encounter a quest step that states "Complete Cocona's Emo Dial." Below is a detailed guide on how to bypass this quest step by completing it.

Cocona's Emo Dial in Envision a Rose Forthcoming quest of Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, it is important to complete Honkai Star Rail's main story of Penacony first. Then, look for a message from the Penacony Luxury Goods, followed by a mission node for "Envision a Rose Forthcoming."

Message from the Penacony Luxury Goods in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step requires you to consult with Cocona in Penacony, located in the Golden Hour. Reaching the spot should be simple enough, as the game will show you a blue quest mark.

Location of Cocona in the Penacony (Image via HoYoverse)

After speaking with Cocona for the first time, follow the next quest to "Listen to what Clockie has to say." Doing so will unlock the step "Cocona's Emo Dial," which accepts one of the multiple Gear pieces found scattered throughout Penacony. You can choose to slot in any one of the Sad pieces you might have picked up in your journey.

The following section will show you the location of one of the Sad Gear pieces:

Sad Gear location

To find the correct gear, head to the downtown location of the Golden Hour in Penacony. The exact location can be found in the image given below.

Location of the people with red suitcases in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Look for a group of people near a bench alongside a few red-colored suitcases. Approach them and select the option to "Absord Emotions." Once you do that, you will be granted a "Sad" Gear piece.

Multiple people in the Golden Hour of Honkai Star Rail with red suitcases (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Cocona near the Oti Mall waypoint and interact with her clockwork. Then, use the Sad Gear you acquired and select the "Unlock the Emo Dial" option.

Step 2

To progress further into the quest line, you must talk with Nurse Giovanna in the "real" version of "The Reverie." Click on the quest waypoint and teleport to a nearby location. Speak with Giovanna to collect a special drink, and head back to Cocona to progress to the next part of the quest.