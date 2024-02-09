Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin: Societal Happenings event guide

The Dreamchaser Bulletin event in Honkai Star Rail is one of a kind, as it persuades Trailblazers to explore the depths of the new Penacony region and complete specific objectives. By doing so, players will be able to complete the news pieces specified in the tabloid and obtain various rewards, such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources.

A total of four columns make up the Dreamchaser Bulletin, each containing various tasks. The Societal Happenings section, in particular, requires players to smash destructible objects across every area of the Dreamscape.

This article serves as a guide that covers the optimal method to complete the objective.

How to complete Societal Happenings in Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin event

Expand Tweet

As specified, the criteria to complete Societal Happenings in Honkai Star Rail’s Dreamchaser Bulletin event are relatively straightforward. All you must do is break three destructible objects in Golden Hour: Dream’s Edge, A Child’s Dream, and The Reverie (Dreamscape).

Go through the following section to determine the destructibles you should target in the specified areas:

Destructible objects in Golden Hour

Golden Hour destructible objects (Image via HoYoverse)

Sweet Corner Space Anchor on the second floor of Golden Hour is where you would want to teleport to to complete the objective of the Societal Happenings. You will find two balloons and a Technique Point bottle to smash before the southern entrance gate.

Destructible objects in Dream’s Edge

Dream’s Edge destructible objects (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dream’s Edge in Penacony comprises a cluster of maze-like platforms that can be traversed using a special, own-shaped structure called the Dream’s Eye. To access the destructible objects shown in the above image, use the structure close to the Front Observation Deck Space Achor.

Refer to this platform orientation to get to the objective (Image via HoYoverse)

With the help of the bird's-eye view, travel all the way to the nearest Dream Modules and use them to move both the linear and L-shaped platforms. Once the floors are connected to the island on the right, you can easily walk over to the location of the destructible objects.

You will also find an orange balloon to smash between the Dream Modules.

Destructible objects in The Reverie (Dreamscape)

The Reverie (Dreamscape) destructible objects (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Societal Happenings objective in The Reverie (Dreamscape) will take you just a couple of minutes. Simply head to the new Path of Dreamdive Cavern of Corrosion in Honkai Star Rail, and you will find destructible objects throughout the corridor.

Destructible objects in A Child’s Dream

A Child’s Dream destructible objects (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Eddying Dreamscape and smash the Technique Point bottle next to the Space Anchor. Now, head south and destroy the balloon by the end of the hallway.

The final object is located inside the central maze room, near the doorway.

Check out our complete Honkai Star Rail Penacony chest location guide to obtain all the new treasures in version 2.0.