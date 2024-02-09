Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin: News Flash event guide

The Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin event is the focused event for version 2.0, bringing with it a set of challenges and rewards. After unlocking the region of Penacony, players can gain access to a series of “news bulletins” that refer to the challenges mentioned above. One of the challenges, known as "News Flash," involves players defeating a specific number of enemies within the Dreamscape.

Read on to learn more about each challenge and of the rewards on offer.

How to beat the Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin News Flash event

The News Flash event has players battling against a series of challenging enemies for rewards, such as Stellar Jade. Simply open up the event page and hit the “Go” button to be teleported directly to the enemy spawn location and begin the challenge.

Defeat three Dreamjolt Troupe's Mr. Domescreen in Dreamscape in Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin

The in-game description of this particular foe goes as follows:

"Penacony's service machinery that got out of control due to the emotional interference in the Dreamscape. Originally an entertainer in TV shows, it is still portraying its ever-changing roles after losing control and continues to bring surprises or scares to the audience."

Its in-game stats include:

Weaknesses : Ice, Lightning, Imaginary

: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary Damage Type : Quantum

: Quantum Rewards Offered: 30 Stellar Jade and 40,000 Credits

Defeat three Dreamjolt Troupe's Bubble Hound in the Dreamscape in Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin

The in-game description of this particular foe goes as follows:

"Penacony's service machinery that got out of control due to the emotional interference in the Dreamscape. Originally a delivery robot of SoulGlad, it is still dispensing sweetness after losing control, inviting everyone to taste this delicacy."

Its in-game stats include the following:

Weaknesses : Physical, Lightning, Wind

: Physical, Lightning, Wind Damage Type : Physical

: Physical Rewards Offered: 30 Stellar Jade and four Traveler’s Guide

Defeat three Memory Zone Memes: Heartbreaker in the Dreamscape in Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin

The in-game description of this particular foe goes as follows:

"An entity that bears certain cognitions formed from an accruement of subconscious fragments in the Memory Zone. Life is parceled in impenetrable barriers, obstructing the intrusion of the alien. But beneath that ironclad shell, there is a region both nameless and fragile."

In-game stats are as follows:

Weaknesses : Fire, Ice, Lightning

: Fire, Ice, Lightning Damage Type : Physical

: Physical Rewards Offered: 30 Stellar Jades and three Starfire Essence

Defeat one Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked treasure guards in the Dreamscape in Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin

The in-game description of this particular foe goes as follows:

"Penacony's service machinery that got out of control due to the emotional interference in the Dreamscape. Originally a culinary robot, it is still breathing fire for grilling ingredients after losing control, intending to burn the diners to crisps."

Its in-game stats are as follows:

Weaknesses : Fire, Lightning, Wind

: Fire, Lightning, Wind Damage Type : Fire

: Fire Rewards Offered: 4 Lost Crystal and 40,000 Credits

Defeat one Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla treasure guard in the Dreamscape in Honkai Star Rail Dreamchaser Bulletin

The in-game description of this particular foe goes as follows:

"Penacony's service machinery that got out of control due to the emotional interference in the Dreamscape. Originally a transport robot of SoulGlad, it is still carrying the burden of the delicacy after losing control while launching its gift to guests passing by."

Miscellaneous other information is as follows:

Weaknesses : Physical, Fire, Imaginary

: Physical, Fire, Imaginary Damage Type : Ice

: Ice Rewards Offered: 3 Starfire Essence and 40,000 Credits

For more Honkai Star Rail news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.