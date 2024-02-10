With Misha’s release in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, the free-to-play players wonder about the best F2P Misha teams. F2P Trailblazers in this space odyssey gacha title have a limited number of characters at their disposal.

Misha is the newest 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 who treads on the Path of Destruction and wields the power of the Ice element. Considering the path he follows, he excels in dealing excellent Ice damage to Adjacent enemies.

For those who are curious, this article lists the best Misha teams in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

What are the best free-to-play Misha teams in Honkai Star Rail?

Misha + Asta + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Misha, Asta, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Misha – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Asta – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Tingyun – (Secondary buffer)

– (Secondary buffer) Lynx – (Healer)

In this hypercarry Misha team composition, the bellboy of The Reverie Hotel is the primary DPS unit. He deals significant Ice damage to three nearby enemies due to his affiliation with the Destruction Path. While Misha is busy fighting, Asta and Tingyun grant him various boosts.

The former buffs his SPD and ATK simultaneously while the latter replenishes his Energy, allowing Misha to activate his ultimate more often. Meanwhile, Lynx ensures her allies’ survivability by healing them.

Dr. Ratio + Misha + Asta + Natasha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Misha, Asta, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Misha – (Sub DPS)

– (Sub DPS) Asta – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Natasha – (Healer)

This Misha team composition features Dr. Ratio as the main DPS. He treads on The Hunt Path and specializes in dealing colossal damage with follow-up attacks. Misha provides assistance by dealing significant Ice damage with his abilities.

Meanwhile, Asta boosts both Misha and Dr. Ratio’s SPD, which bestows them more turns in a fight, allowing them to deal additional damage to their adversaries. Natasha heals all allies when their HP falls below 50% to ensure they survive the battle.

Misha + Yukong + March 7th + Lynx

A team featuring Misha, Yukong, March 7th, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Misha – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Yukong – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) March 7th – (Tank/Shielder)

– (Tank/Shielder) Lynx – (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Misha team composition features him as the main DPS. While Misha is fighting with the opponents, Yukong provides necessary buffs to him to ensure he deals consistent Ice damage. She buffs his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG simultaneously after activating her ultimate while Roaring Bowstring is active.

Meanwhile, to further boost Misha’s damage and ensure he doesn’t get hit by an opponent, March 7th shields him. Lynx stays on standby to heal her allies when March 7th’s shield breaks and they get hit.